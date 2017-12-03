15 Picture Books about Community, Respect & Love

My Very Own Space

Written by Pippa Goodhart, Illustrated by Rebecca Crane

When you’re in a large community, it can be hard to find the balance of what you need and what others need—of your own space and of sharing space with others. The cute little bunny family in My Very Own Space features a little introvert bunny who just wants to read in peace, but everybody keeps pestering him—until he figures out how to make a space of his own. It’s an adorable story not only for introverted kids, but for kids struggling to stand up for themselves in a community where their needs might be drowned out.