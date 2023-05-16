FOREWORD

by Flora Grubb

Tillandsias have fascinated me ever since I first saw them. These “air plants” from the subtropical and tropical New World are simultaneously adorable and bizarre. Customers at my garden store in San Francisco, Flora Grubb Gardens, can’t get enough of them. But what to do with them once you get them home?

In this beautiful book, artist Zenaida Sengo has provided inspiration for designing and living with tillandsias. She’s also taken the mystery out of caring for them. Collaborating with a photographer, Caitlin Atkinson, whose work I also cherish, Zenaida has created a beautiful portfolio of her countless ideas for living with tillandsias. It is a very personal, very accessible book that allows us into Zenaida’s fascinating and intimate world of craft with these plants. More than a hybrid of interior-plant and floral artistry, something deliciously undefined and new emerges from these pages.

Zenaida is our tillandsia guru here at Flora Grubb Gardens, the person who identifies the species we are offering, the conditions they thrive in, the forms they take on over time, and, most importantly, how to use them in designs. A woman whose audacious personal style rivals the beauty of her garden creations, she connects with customers throughout the day, making sense of tillandsias for them and converting many into enthusiasts along the way. The classes she conducts here at the store show off her charming, calm, and precise speaking style, and she’s become a draw for serious plant nerds and novice gardeners alike.

She also brings her artist’s eye to the crucial task of making our indoor boutique look alluring and magical every week, always with tillandsias a part of the mix. While we have created several new ways of using these special creatures, like the Thigmotrope Satellite that Seth Boor and I invented for vertical gardens and the tiny little worlds of Aeriums we’ve been playing with for years, in this book Zenaida has given the fullest expression to using tillandsias indoors that I can imagine.

If you’ve ever visited our website or received our email, you’ve probably seen Caitlin Atkinson’s photography. For years Caitlin has helped create beautiful pictures of our store and the gardens that we have created for our clients. It’s more than a pleasure to see her collaboration with Zenaida—it’s gratifying to see Caitlin’s masterful work embracing this subject.

This book is the wonderful result of two artists working together. It will guide you and fill you with ideas and confidence. You are very lucky to be holding it in your hands, ready to delve into a marvelous world that you, too, can make your own.

Tillandsia fasciculata blooms within the spotted, thorned, stiff leaves of a billbergia, another bromeliad family member.

PREFACE

Fuzzy, wiry, spikey, and fluffy—tillandsias are some of the oddest members of the plant kingdom. I’m completely beguiled by their intriguing forms. Tillandsias dangle or perch in nearly every inch of my home. They grace my tabletops, adorn my walls, drape across my windows, and nestle among my other plants. They provide me with a constant influx of ideas for projects, help me continually refine my eye for plant identification, and request my daily attention and care. I never imagined that a type of air plant would be at the center of my life, but now the obscure plant genus Tillandsia is at the heart of my home and work.

When I met my first tillandsia I was studying art in a small college town where I also began cultivating my love of gardening and all living things. I encountered the seemingly strange air plants at a local farmers’ market, attached to gnarled pieces of wood. I thought they were cute, but I’ve always been leery of gardening gimmicks. I was well aware of a plant’s fundamental needs like water and light, so when this “air plant” was introduced as needing nothing at all, I felt that it was a hoax. I was very much a traditional gardener at the time, growing flowers and vegetables in my outdoor garden. Hot summer days were spent barbecuing crookneck squash I had planted in spring. The wildflowers I sowed became a waist-high profusion of color, attracting butterflies, bees, and birds. In addition, I worked part-time propagating plants in greenhouses at a local nursery. Little did I know, I would soon become a completely different type of gardener.

My immersion into the world of tillandsias came with my move to San Francisco. With the switch to urban life and no outdoor space, I had to abandon outdoor gardening and modify the way I grew plants. Cities usually have an array of specialty shops, even for plants, so I began to know bizarre types of houseplants. I started working with them and soon became a fanatic and authority on tillandsias, orchids, and other bromeliads—all things that could grow suspended and in confined spaces. My plant collection started to shift toward the ease and diversity of tillandsias, the very same plant I had once been so skeptical about.

Tillandsias share pedestals with many of my other plants. Reclaimed wood slabs stacked on overturned pots and architectural fragments elevate them for optimal light exposure. Fashioning tables in this manner allows me to create displays that can be continually reconfigured to accommodate the ever-changing needs of container gardens.

Tillandsia magnusiana resembles a desert tumbleweed caught on the spines of this mammillaria. It is a drought-tolerant tillandsia, and when I give it regular sprays of water I occasionally target the bases of the cactus—it’s a convenient way to care for several plants with different water needs. Small amounts of briefly applied water mimic how much water cactus and desert tillandsias snag from desert morning dew.

At a new job I found myself in an environment where design was a key component. My artistry was being called upon to devise ways tillandsias could influence both interior and exterior garden design. I began exploring ideas for displaying them. Their mobility and ability to live almost anywhere provides an impressive and vast range of options, from simple containers and aerial suspension to vertical living gardens. My involvement with tillandsias grew to the point where it’s now commonplace for me to receive calls at work from people asking for “the tillandsia woman.” I am so honored to be associated with such an intriguing, multifaceted gem of a plant.

My relationship with tillandsias has guided both my horticultural career and personal creative endeavors. Filling my home with plants nourishes my desire to regularly experience nature and recall familiar outdoor places that I long to revisit. Bringing natural elements closer to my grasp helps me feel more connected to the outdoors and provides me with an opportunity to nurture living things.

Experiencing nature or gardening isn’t easy for many of us with our busy lives or space constraints. Tillandsias, with their soilless whimsy and effervescent charm, are an inspiring, convenient way for everyone to enjoy plants. Their character traits continually fascinate and serve as a reminder of the amazing biodiversity of our planet.

While I was thrilled to work on this book and share beautiful display ideas, I was even more excited about providing readers with the knowledge and confidence to care for tillandsias and about demonstrating the many creative opportunities the plants offer. I hope the information and creative tools provided here will help demystify tillandsias and their care and enable readers to do almost anything with this truly amazing and diverse group of plants.

Clumps of Tillandsia bergeri, T. juncea, T. aeranthos, T. streptocarpa, and T. ionantha dangle in the east-facing section of the bay windows in my San Francisco apartment. Misting them every morning is a therapeutic ritual that connects me to plants before stepping into the urban environment outside.

Tillandsia fuchsii perches between Trichocereus grandiflorus (left) and rebutia (right) cactus. The neon orange flowers of the rebutia seem to compete for attention with the delicate pink-and-purple bloom spike from the dainty tillandsia.

A TILLANDSIA PRIMER

Tillandsia fuchsii is an especially cute tillandsia and a personal favorite. Small, dainty, and airy, it seems as if it could float away like a dandelion spore.

This tank-type Neoregelia specimen is happy to intercept any excess drip from the abundantly misted tillandsia nestled in its leaves. Tucking tillandsias between the leaves of other bromeliads is like placing a living note reminding me to fill the cups. In addition, I can mist the tillandsia frequently and heavily without worrying about where the runoff might end up. Symbiotic gardening tactics like these make watering simpler and easier.

S EEING YOUR PLANTS FLOURISH every day is one of the intimate joys of indoor gardening. But for many people, caring for plants, let alone a species as exotic as air plants, can be daunting. I’ve been immersed in the world of air plant cultivation for quite a while now, and my work at the nursery has given me the opportunity to refine my knowledge about these quirky plants and their care. When people come into the nursery and ask for assistance with picking out an air plant, I enjoy providing them with information that helps them choose a plant that suits their creative sensibilities and lifestyle. To get you started with your own air plants, on the following pages you’ll find background information about the species and its native habitat as well as practical guidance on everything from providing your plants with the right amount of light and the best method for watering them to recognizing signs of ill health and choosing good companion plants.

Understanding air plants

CLASSIFICATION

Tillandsias, more widely known as air plants, make up the largest genus in the bromeliad family, encompassing more than 600 species. While the pineapple is the only well-known edible bromeliad, it is a diverse family of plants with a vast array of colors and patterns in its foliage and a strong tropical appearance. Tillandsias are unusual members of this plant family. Their primary distinguishing features are their limited root function (tillandsia roots are used strictly to attach themselves to a host, such as a tree, to gain optimal light exposure) and sole reliance on leaves for absorbing water. The rest of the bromeliad family collects water through an internal reservoir, or central cup, created by the tight overlapping of their centermost leaves, and are referred to as tank-type bromeliads. These bromeliads are typically seen planted upright in soil.

It is a common misconception that air plants don’t need water or light like other plants. They do indeed need water and light—they simply have a less traditional means of obtaining these elements. Though it may seem more formal to use tillandsia as the common name for this plant, the name “air plant” is a bit of a misnomer. Air plant can refer to any plant that grows epiphytically, meaning without any soil or substrate, typically upon other plants or surfaces and deriving its moisture and nutrients from the air.

Epiphytes (air plants) include the majority of orchids, mosses, and liverworts; some succulents and ferns; algae; and nearly the rest of the bromeliad family. The notion of something living on air suggests, wrongly, that no steps need to be taken to care for tillandsias in or around the home. It is for these reasons that I usually refer to plants in the genus as tillandsias.

CULTIVARS AND HYBRIDS

Selective breeding of tillandsias has given us some very special cultivated varieties in addition to those varieties that occur naturally. These varieties are often the result of efforts to further develop desirable traits within a single species. Names of cultivated varieties, or cultivars, are shown in single quotes after the genus and species.

Hybridizing, or crossing, two different species of Tillandsia will create a plant that exhibits characteristics of both species. This can produce, for example, a plant with the color of one species combined with the structure of another, or the cold-hardiness of one species with the bloom of another. Often the plants look like an even split between the two crossed species, but sometimes one species will predominate visually. The parents used in the cross are typically represented with both species names separated by the symbol ×, although sometimes hybrids that have become widely accepted cultivars will be known by a name chosen by the creator. Examples of these are Tillandsia ‘Kimberly’ (a cross between Tillandsia usneoides and Tillandsia recurvata) or Tillandsia ‘Houston’ (a cross between Tillandsia stricta and Tillandsia recurvifolia).

ABOUT EPIPHYTES Epiphytes are plants that anchor on another plant—called a host plant—but take no nourishment from the host plant (they’re not parasitic). They use the host to reach a location that provides them with sufficient air and light, and they live on nutrients drawn from the air, rainwater, and organic debris that accumulates around them. They can also anchor on inanimate objects such as a telephone wire.

Tillandsia neglecta ‘Mini’ (left) is no bigger than a quarter, while Tillandsia neglecta ‘Red Giant’ (right) is larger and more coarsely textured with a purple hue. Though dramatically different at first glance, these two cultivars of the same species demonstrate a strong correlation in structure: both spiral in a unilateral, stiff-leaved arc.

NATIVE HABITAT

Tillandsias are native to warm and temperate regions throughout Mexico, Central and South America, and some southeastern areas of the United States. They can be found in rain and cloud forests, coastal and inland deserts and swamps, and at elevations from sea level to more than nine thousand feet. In their native habitat they rely upon a host plant or other surface upon which to attach themselves and gain sun exposure, though it is not uncommon to see them lying on the ground. Tree trunks and branches, rocky cliff crevices, and shrubs are all advantageous places for a seed to land or plantlet to take hold. (In an urban area, even a chain-link fence will do.) When the sun exposure is right, tillandsias will absorb everything they need through their leaves from wherever they’re situated.

In Florida’s Everglades National Park, a blooming clump of Tillandsia fasciculata perches prominently like a heron’s nest in a cypress tree.

ROOT SYSTEM

The sole purpose of tillandsia roots is to fasten onto a host to attain the best light exposure for growth. Rough tree bark, organic debris, or rocky surfaces facilitate an easy grasp for tillandsia roots, and in their native habitat, the form of the host plant or structure can be enough to keep the plant securely in place. Indoors, you situate the plant in order to provide it with ideal sun exposure, so the presence of roots is inconsequential. Unlike the roots of most other plants, tillandsia roots do not have the ability to absorb water, and it is normal for a tillandsia to completely lack any root structure at all—the absence of roots is not an indicator of poor health. However, if your plant bears roots, it’s best not to remove them because they are intrinsically connected to the base and main structure of the plant. While your plant may develop roots, they’re not necessary to successfully cultivate a plant—you needn’t worry about a plant that doesn’t have roots.