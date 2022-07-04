So You Wanna Be A Pop Star?

Ever wonder what it’s like to be in a pop supergroup? Well now you can!



Everly, Vinny, and their groupmates Dea, CeCe, and Stern can create musical magic. The only problem is that they have been competing against each other in a reality singing competition show for weeks and they all had their own hopes, dreams, and relationships with each other have made things . . . complicated, so they aren't expecting their group performance on the final night of the competition becomes a viral hit. Then, in an unexpected twist, the show decides the record deal isn’t going to be for one winner—it’s going to all five of them as a new super group! Everly and Vinny's musical dreams all coming true are now tied to this band—and to their other groupmates. Will they manage to find a way to come together before their big first concert or will their differences rip them apart and leave them one-hit wonders? The Choices are yours to make!