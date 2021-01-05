Zachary Sergi

Zachary Sergi is a fiction and television writer, as well as a pioneering author of the interactive fiction genre. His interactive online novel series, Heroes Rise and Versus, have sold over 350,000 copies and has created a global fan base. He lives in Los Angeles, where he fell into writing his interactive series for Choice of Games and began his career as a TV writer. He is always striving to write stories that blur genre lines, pushing the boundaries of format, and are full of humor, emotion, and genre flare.



Karl James Mountford is an illustrator who works in both traditional and digital media. He has created artwork for such titles as The Uncommoners (Penguin Random House) and A Place Called Perfect (Usborne Publishing), to name just a couple. Karl specializes in book cover design, but also works across a wide range of projects from picture books to middle grade and young adult. He currently lives and works in Wales, where his sketch books rarely get a day off.