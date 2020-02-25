Love Reborn

Ren??e and Dante are dying. The soul they share cannot sustain them both, and they’re quickly running out of time. But Ren??e has in her possession a legendary chest said to contain the secret to eternal life???if only they could solve the clues that lie within it. With both the Liberum, a Brotherhood of the Undead, and a team of Monitors, led by Ren??e’s own grandfather, in hot pursuit, Ren??e and Dante must keep the chest safe or risk having it fall into the wrong hands. With the help of a mysterious letter-writer called only Monsieur, Ren??e and Dante follow a series of clues that lead them on a treacherous journey across Europe. They seek the Netherworld, a legendary chasm where souls go to be cleansed. It’s their only chance at a fresh start, but with it comes a terrible choice, one they never imagined they would be forced to make. The third novel in the acclaimed Dead Beautiful series is a haunting story of sacrifice, loyalty, and a love that can never die.