Yvonne Woon grew up in Massachusetts, where she attended Worcester Academy. She lives in New York and holds a Master of Fine Arts degree in fiction from Columbia University. Yvonne is the author of the Dead Beautiful novels, including Dead BeautifulLife Eternal, and Love Reborn, as well as If You, Then Me. She invites you to visit her online at yvonnewoon.com.
