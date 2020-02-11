Yvonne Woon
Yvonne Woon grew up in Massachusetts, where she attended Worcester Academy. She lives in New York and holds a Master of Fine Arts degree in fiction from Columbia University. Yvonne is the author of the Dead Beautiful novels, including Dead Beautiful, Life Eternal, and Love Reborn, as well as If You, Then Me. She invites you to visit her online at yvonnewoon.com.Read More
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
By the Author
Love Reborn
The heart-pounding, romantic conclusion to the Dead Beautiful series by Yvonne Woon.Renée and Dante are dying. The soul they share cannot sustain them both, and…
Life Eternal
The dark, romantic sequel to Dead Beautiful from Yvonne Woon.Renée Winters has changed. When she looks in the mirror, a beautiful girl with an older,…
Dead Beautiful
A compelling paranormal mystery about love...and death.On the morning of her sixteenth birthday, Renée Winters was still an ordinary girl. She spent her summers at…