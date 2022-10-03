Use BOOKISH22 for 10% off at checkout! Free shipping on $45+
Shopping Cart
Tales of Polynesia
This item is a preorder. Your payment method will be charged immediately, and the product is expected to ship on or around May 9, 2023. This date is subject to change due to shipping delays beyond our control.
Description
Explore the enchanting world of Polynesian folklore in this beautifully illustrated collection of traditional stories.
A woman falls in love with the king of the sharks. Two powerful sorcerers compete in a battle of magical wits. The king of Maui's fastest messenger races to bring a young woman back from the dead. In these traditional tales, the borders blur between life and death, reality and magic, and land and sea.
This volume includes legends from Hawai'i, New Zealand, Tahiti, and Samoa, showcasing the rich narrative tradition of the Polynesian islands. You'll encounter awe-inspiring warriors, tricky magicians, and fearsome creatures of the deep. Each tale is paired with evocative contemporary art, creating a special illustrated edition to read, share, and treasure across generations.
POPULAR SERIES: The Tales series gives new life to traditional stories. Celebrating the richness of folklore around the world, and featuring the work of beloved contemporary illustrators, these books are treasured by adults and teens alike.
TALES THAT TRANSPORT YOU: These folktales are deeply rooted in the landscape of the Polynesian islands. Dramatic mountain peaks, secluded valleys, and mesmerizing ocean vistas offer striking settings for timeless stories of magic.
GORGEOUS SPECIAL EDITION: With a mesmerizing full-page illustration for each story, as well as creamy paper, a ribbon page marker, and a handsome hardcover design, this edition is perfect for gifting and display.
Perfect for:
A woman falls in love with the king of the sharks. Two powerful sorcerers compete in a battle of magical wits. The king of Maui's fastest messenger races to bring a young woman back from the dead. In these traditional tales, the borders blur between life and death, reality and magic, and land and sea.
This volume includes legends from Hawai'i, New Zealand, Tahiti, and Samoa, showcasing the rich narrative tradition of the Polynesian islands. You'll encounter awe-inspiring warriors, tricky magicians, and fearsome creatures of the deep. Each tale is paired with evocative contemporary art, creating a special illustrated edition to read, share, and treasure across generations.
POPULAR SERIES: The Tales series gives new life to traditional stories. Celebrating the richness of folklore around the world, and featuring the work of beloved contemporary illustrators, these books are treasured by adults and teens alike.
TALES THAT TRANSPORT YOU: These folktales are deeply rooted in the landscape of the Polynesian islands. Dramatic mountain peaks, secluded valleys, and mesmerizing ocean vistas offer striking settings for timeless stories of magic.
GORGEOUS SPECIAL EDITION: With a mesmerizing full-page illustration for each story, as well as creamy paper, a ribbon page marker, and a handsome hardcover design, this edition is perfect for gifting and display.
Perfect for:
- Adult, young adult, and teen fans of fairy tales, folklore, myths, legends, and history
- Readers with Polynesian heritage or interested in Polynesian culture
- Illustration and art lovers
- Collectors of illustrated classics and such popular mythology books as D'Aulaires' Book of Greek Myths or Bulfinch's Mythology
- Fans of Moana
- Fans of the illustrator Yiling Changues
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use