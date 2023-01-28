Free shipping on orders $35+
Basic Welding for Farm and Ranch
Essential Tools and Techniques for Repairing and Fabricating Farm Equipment
Description
Farmers, ranchers, and homesteaders who know how to weld can repair and even fabricate some equipment on their own, saving both time and money. Basic Welding for Farm and Ranch introduces this crucial skill and covers the most popular techniques used by the home hobbyist and DIY devotee, with chapters and detailed illustrations dedicated to oxyacetylene welding (or gas welding), stick welding, MIG, and arc welding, as well as brazing and soldering. Along with guidance on equipment selection and use, and safety precautions, this book offers 12 projects and repairs commonly faced on the small farm or homestead, with step-by-step photography guiding readers through building a wall-mount hay feeder, repairing a garden rake, making horseshoe hooks, and more.
This publication conforms to the EPUB Accessibility specification at WCAG 2.0 Level AA.
What's Inside
Praise
“Packed with great diagrams and step-by-step photos, Basic Welding for Farm and Ranch is a go-to resource for anyone who wants to avoid expensive repairs on the road to self-sufficiency. You’ll discover how to fix a hitch, mend a gate, and tackle a number of other handy projects through easy-to-read text. This book belongs on a shelf in your shop.” — Rebecca Martin, Group Editor for Rural Lifestyles, Mother Earth News, GRIT, and Capper’s Farmer