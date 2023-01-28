Farmers, ranchers, and homesteaders who know how to weld can repair and even fabricate some equipment on their own, saving both time and money. Basic Welding for Farm and Ranch introduces this crucial skill and covers the most popular techniques used by the home hobbyist and DIY devotee, with chapters and detailed illustrations dedicated to oxyacetylene welding (or gas welding), stick welding, MIG, and arc welding, as well as brazing and soldering. Along with guidance on equipment selection and use, and safety precautions, this book offers 12 projects and repairs commonly faced on the small farm or homestead, with step-by-step photography guiding readers through building a wall-mount hay feeder, repairing a garden rake, making horseshoe hooks, and more.



