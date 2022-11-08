Use EARLYBIRD for 15% off at checkout! Free shipping on $35+

Wasteland
Read Excerpt Glasses Icon Icon of eye glasses over an open book

Request Desk/Exam Copy Academic Icon Academic icon

Wasteland

The Secret World of Waste and the Urgent Search for a Cleaner Future

by Oliver Franklin-Wallis

Regular Price $29

Regular Price $37 CAD

Hardcover
ebook Audiobook Download Unabridged
Hardcover
ebook Audiobook Download Unabridged

Regular Price $29

Regular Price $37 CAD

This item is a preorder. Your payment method will be charged immediately, and the product is expected to ship on or around July 18, 2023. This date is subject to change due to shipping delays beyond our control.

Also Available From:

Buy Now:

Amazon Barnes & Noble Books-A-Million Indiebound Bookshop Target Walmart

On Sale

Jul 18, 2023

Page Count

336 Pages

Publisher

Hachette Books Logo

ISBN-13

9780306827112

Genre

Nonfiction / Science / Environmental Science (see Also Chemistry / Environmental)

Description

In Wasteland, journalist Oliver Franklin-Wallis takes us on a shocking journey inside the waste industry—the secretive multi-billion dollar world that underpins the modern economy, quietly profiting from what we leave behind. In India, he meets the waste-pickers on the front line of the plastic crisis. In the UK, he journeys down sewers to confront our oldest—and newest—waste crisis, and comes face-to-face with nuclear waste. In Ghana, he follows the after-life of our technology and explores the global export network that results in goodwill donations clogging African landfills. From an incinerator to an Oklahoma ghost-town, Franklin-Wallis travels in search of the people and companies that really handle waste—and on the way, meets the innovators and campaigners pushing for a cleaner and less wasteful future.  
 
With this mesmerizing, thought-provoking, and occasionally terrifying investigation, Oliver Franklin-Wallis tells a new story of humanity based on what we leave behind, and along the way, he shares a blueprint for building a healthier, more sustainable world—before we’re all buried in trash.

What's Inside

Read More Read Less