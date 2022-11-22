Oliver Franklin-Wallis

Oliver Franklin-Wallis is an award-winning magazine journalist and currently the features editor of British GQ. His writing has appeared in GQ, WIRED, The Guardian, The New York Times, The Economist, The Times Magazine, The Sunday Times Magazine, Men’s Health, and many other publications. In 2017, he was named “Print Writer of the Year” by the British Society of Magazine Editors. He has spoken at events such as WIRED Live, Web Summit, and London Tech Week. He has appeared on TV, radio and podcasts, including the WIRED podcast, BBC Radio 4, Radio 5 Live, and BBC World Service. He lives in Hertfordshire with his wife and daughter.

