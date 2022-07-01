“Christians looking for inspiration toward collective action will love this.” — Publishers Weekly



"We Are Called To Be A Movement, a rousing reminder of the power in every one of us to make change." — Clay Aiken, singer and New York Times Bestselling Author



“William Barber is the closest person we have to Martin Luther King, Jr. in our midst." — Cornel West, author of Black Prophetic Fire



“Barber is one of the most gifted organizers and orators in the country today.” — The Nation



"The Reverend Dr. William Barber...has become, in the past few years, an indispensable figure in the civil-rights landscape, and, perhaps, the individual most capable of crafting a broad-based political counterpoint to the divisiveness of Trumpism." — Jelani Cobb, The New Yorker



"This short book is an authoritative reminder of the power of those who have been hurt the most to create a better world." — Spirituality Practice