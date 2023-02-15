Get 20% with code SPRING23 SHOP NOW>>

We Are Called to Be a Movement
We Are Called to Be a Movement

by William Barber

On Sale

Jun 9, 2020

Page Count

96 Pages

Publisher

ISBN-13

9781523511396

Genre

Nonfiction / Social Science / Sociology / Social Theory

Description

It's time for everyone who cares about the state of our nation to heed the call and join forces to redeem the soul of America.

It's time to come together and renounce the politics of rejection, division, and greed. It's time to lift up the common good, move up to higher ground, and revive the heart of democracy.

In a single, rousing sermon, the celebrated Reverend William J. Barber II of the Poor People’s Campaign makes an impassioned argument whose message could not be clearer: It's time for change, and the time needs you.

Praise

“Christians looking for inspiration toward collective action will love this.” — Publishers Weekly 

"We Are Called To Be A Movement, a rousing reminder of the power in every one of us to make change." — Clay Aiken, singer and New York Times Bestselling Author

“William Barber is the closest person we have to Martin Luther King, Jr. in our midst." — Cornel West, author of Black Prophetic Fire

“Barber is one of the most gifted organizers and orators in the country today.” — The Nation

"The Reverend Dr. William Barber...has become, in the past few years, an indispensable figure in the civil-rights landscape, and, perhaps, the individual most capable of crafting a broad-based political counterpoint to the divisiveness of Trumpism." — Jelani Cobb, The New Yorker

"This short book is an authoritative reminder of the power of those who have been hurt the most to create a better world." —  Spirituality Practice
