The Age of Light

She went to Paris to start over, to make art instead of being made into it. 

 

Le Select

99 Boulevard du Montparnasse

Another famous Montparnasse café frequented by expats from Hemingway to Hart Crane to Isadora Duncan, Le Select retains its charm today.

La Coupole

102 Boulevard du Montparnasse

Famous for its art deco murals, La Coupole still looks similar to how it did when it opened in 1927.

La Rotonde

105 Boulevard du Montparnasse

One of the most famous cafés during Lee's era.

Le Dôme

108 Boulevard du Montparnasse

A famous expat café, hugely popular in its heyday. It was frequented by many Surrealists including Man Ray, as well as Jean Paul Sartre, Henry Miller, and others.

La Closerie des Lilas

171 Boulevard du Montparnasse

Most famous for being the café where Ernest Hemingway wrote The Sun Also Rises, La Closerie des Lilas is where Man Ray is said to have met Kiki of Montparnasse.

Cimetière du Montparnasse

3 Boulevard Edgar Quinet

The Cimetière du Montparnasse was just around the block from Lee's apartment and a place she loved to walk. Man Ray and Juliet Man Ray are buried there.

The Jockey

232 Boulevard Raspail

Kiki of Montparnasse performed frequently at the Jockey.

Man Ray's Studio

31 bis rue Campagne-Première

Man Ray's studio at 31 bis rue Campagne-Première was in the heart of bohemian Montparnasse. Marcel Duchamp and Tristan Tzara lived nearby for a while, and the studio was located near many of the cafés and bars Man liked to frequent.

La Ruche

Passage Dantzig

Designed by Gustave Eiffel as a wine rotunda for the Great Exposition of 1900. The structure was rebuilt and turned into inexpensive studios for artists. In addition to housing artists' studios, La Ruche became known for housing drunks and people down on their luck.

Café de Flore

172 Boulevard Saint-Germain

Opened in the 1880s, Café de Flore is one of the oldest coffeehouses in Paris. The art deco interior has changed very little since WWII.

Palais Garnier

8 Rue Scribe

Commissioned by Napoleon III and opened in 1875, the Palais Garnier is an architectural masterpiece and was the setting for Gaston Leroux's novel The Phantom of the Opera.

Meet The Author: Whitney Scharer

Whitney Scharer earned her MFA in Creative Writing from the University of Washington, and her short fiction has appeared in the Bellevue Literary Review, Cimarron Review, and other journals. She’s received an Emerging Artist Award in Literature from the St. Botolph Club Foundation, a Somerville Arts Council Artists grant, and been awarded a residency at the Virginia Center for the Creative Arts. The Age of Light is her first novel.

“Rapturous and razor sharp all at once, The Age of Light fearlessly unzips anything we might know of Lee Miller as model and muse and recasts her as artist, free thinker and architect of a singular and unapologetic life. This novel sparks on every page.” –Paula McLain, New York Times bestselling author of The Paris Wife and Love and Ruin A captivating debut novel by Whitney Scharer, The Age of Light tells the true story of Vogue model turned renowned photographer Lee Miller, and her search to forge a new identity as an artist after a life spent as a muse. “I’d rather take a photograph than be one,” she declares after she arrives in Paris in 1929, where she soon catches the eye of the famous Surrealist Man Ray. Though he wants to use her only as a model, Lee convinces him to take her on as his assistant and teach her everything he knows. As they work together in the darkroom, their personal and professional lives become intimately entwined, changing the course of Lee’s life forever. Lee’s journey of self-discovery takes took her from the cabarets of bohemian Paris to the battlefields of war-torn Europe during WWII, from inventing radical new photography techniques to documenting the liberation of the concentration camps as one of the first female war correspondents. Through it all, Lee must grapple with the question of whether it’s possible to stay true to herself while also fulfilling her artistic ambition–and what she will have to sacrifice to do so. Told in alternating timelines of 1930s Paris and the battlefields of WWII, this sensuous, richly researched and imagined debut novel brings to light the life of a fearless, original artist–a woman whose name and art should be known by everyone.
Genre: Fiction / Fiction / Biographical

On Sale: February 5th 2019

Price: $14.99 / $12.99 (CAD)

Page Count: 384

ISBN-13: 9780316524094

