Harry Potter Levitating Golden Snitch

by

This ultra-deluxe, winged levitating golden snitch and illustrated book is a one-of-a-kind collectible set for Harry Potter fans. Set features:
  • Electro-plated Golden Snitch, measuring approximately 2″ diameter and 8″ across from wing tip to wing tip. Powerful special magnets keep the snitch levitating above a base.
  • Levitation base. Operates with 6 AA batteries, or keep your snitch levitating indefinitely by using an AC adapter.*
  • 5-1/2 x 7-1/2″, 48-page book, featuring behind-the-scenes stories from the Harry Potter filmmakers, movie quotes, and full-color illustrations and photos throughout.
*Not is included with this set.
This is a fine adult collectible. Not intended for children.
Genre: Children's Books / Juvenile Fiction / Fantasy & Magic

On Sale: September 29th 2020

Price: $75 / $95 (CAD)

Page Count: 48

ISBN-13: 9780762471850

Running Press Logo
Kit
What's Inside

Reader Reviews