Harry Potter Levitating Golden Snitch
This ultra-deluxe, winged levitating golden snitch and illustrated book is a one-of-a-kind collectible set for Harry Potter fans. Set features:Read More
- Electro-plated Golden Snitch, measuring approximately 2″ diameter and 8″ across from wing tip to wing tip. Powerful special magnets keep the snitch levitating above a base.
- Levitation base. Operates with 6 AA batteries, or keep your snitch levitating indefinitely by using an AC adapter.*
- 5-1/2 x 7-1/2″, 48-page book, featuring behind-the-scenes stories from the Harry Potter filmmakers, movie quotes, and full-color illustrations and photos throughout.
This is a fine adult collectible. Not intended for children.
