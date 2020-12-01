Orders over $45 ship FREE
Harry Potter Levitating Golden Snitch
Description
This ultra-deluxe, winged levitating Golden Snitch and illustrated book is a one-of-a-kind collectible set for Harry Potter fans.
About this item:
- SPECIFICATIONS: This levitating collectible features a glimmering electro-plated Golden Snitch, measuring approximately 2 inches in diameter and 6 inches across, from wing tip to wing tip. Operates with 6 AA batteries, or keep your snitch levitating indefinitely by using an AC adapter.*
- DELUXE PACKAGING: Metallic printed gift box with front flap that opens to a display window revealing the Golden Snitch.
- BONUS BASE: Features Harry Potter logo in sparkling gold foil.
- BOOK INCLUDED: 5-1/2 x 7-1/2 inch, 48-page book, featuring behind-the-scenes stories from the Harry Potter filmmakers, movie quotes, and full-color illustrations and photos throughout.
- PERFECT PRESENT: This iconic Golden Snitch is a perfect gift or self-purchase for Harry Potter fans everywhere.
- OFFICIALLY LICENSED: Authentic Harry Potter collectible.
* *Batteries and AC adapter not included with this set.
**This is a fine adult collectible. Not intended for children.
