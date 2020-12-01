Orders over $45 ship FREE

Harry Potter Levitating Golden Snitch
Read Excerpt Glasses Icon Icon of eye glasses over an open book

Request Desk/Exam Copy Academic Icon Academic icon

Harry Potter Levitating Golden Snitch

by Warner Bros. Consumer Products Inc.

Regular Price $75

Regular Price $95 CAD

Kit
Kit

Regular Price $75

Regular Price $95 CAD

Also Available From:

Buy Now:

Amazon Barnes & Noble Books-A-Million Indiebound Bookshop Target Walmart

On Sale

Dec 1, 2020

Page Count

48 Pages

Publisher

Running Press Logo

ISBN-13

9780762471850

Genre

Nonfiction / Antiques & Collectibles / Popular Culture

Description

This ultra-deluxe, winged levitating Golden Snitch and illustrated book is a one-of-a-kind collectible set for Harry Potter fans.

About this item:

  • SPECIFICATIONS: This levitating collectible features a glimmering electro-plated Golden Snitch, measuring approximately 2 inches in diameter and 6 inches across, from wing tip to wing tip. Operates with 6 AA batteries, or keep your snitch levitating indefinitely by using an AC adapter.*
  • DELUXE PACKAGING: Metallic printed gift box with front flap that opens to a display window revealing the Golden Snitch.
  • BONUS BASE: Features Harry Potter logo in sparkling gold foil.
  • BOOK INCLUDED: 5-1/2 x 7-1/2 inch, 48-page book, featuring behind-the-scenes stories from the Harry Potter filmmakers, movie quotes, and full-color illustrations and photos throughout.
  • PERFECT PRESENT: This iconic Golden Snitch is a perfect gift or self-purchase for Harry Potter fans everywhere.
  • OFFICIALLY LICENSED: Authentic Harry Potter collectible.

* *Batteries and AC adapter not included with this set.
**This is a fine adult collectible. Not intended for children.