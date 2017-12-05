The Adventurer's Guide to Dragons (and Why They Keep Biting Me)

Praise for The Adventurer's Guide to Treasure (and How to Steal It):





"This conclusion to Wade Albert White's delightfully inventive trilogy is witty, wise, and wonderful. As with the previous installments, this book offers readers a smart, sophisticated story that is filled with nonstop action and adventure, surprises at nearly every turn, and generous helpings of humour and heart...The resulting fantasy adventure flirts with familiar tropes while creating something that is utterly original, fresh and fun."—