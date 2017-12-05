Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
The Adventurer's Guide to Dragons (and Why They Keep Biting Me)
Get ready for dragons, robots, and an even more dangerous quest in this hilarious, unputdownable sequel to The Adventurer’s Guide to Successful Escapes.Read More
Anne, Penelope, and Hiro are nominated for Best Illegal Quest That Nearly Destroyed the Entire World at the annual Quest Academy Awards, but they barely get to enjoy it before a strange boy tricks Anne into activating a new quest. Her charge: kill the dragon queen. The problem is, Anne doesn’t want to kill any dragons. But the mysterious boy does, even if it means igniting a devastating war between people and dragons. The only chance Anne and the others have to stop it is to get to the queen first. Along the way, they’ll have to navigate ancient mines, avoid erupting volcanoes, outsmart robots, and survive the dragon trials. And, of course, get a passing grade on their quest. Packed with action, humor, and endless heart, this is a truly irresistible middle grade fantasy tale.
What's Inside
Reader Reviews
Praise
Praise for The Adventurer's Guide to Dragons (and Why They Keep Biting Me):
"Fans of the first will not be disappointed with this humorous sequel."—Kirkus Reviews
"An entertaining, swashbuckling high adventure with dragons, huge insects, and giant robots."
—School Library Journal
Praise for The Adventurer's Guide to Successful Escapes:
"A highly distinctive, smart take on the fantasy novel... readers will find a humorous tale of adventure, friendship, and courage."
—Kirkus Reviews
"A highly distinctive, smart take on the fantasy novel... readers will find a humorous tale of adventure, friendship, and courage."
"This fast-paced adventure deals with deep themes... the first in a fantasy adventure series with a unique crew of characters, this will tickle funny bones and leave readers awaiting the next installment."
—School Library Journal
"Funny and fresh."
—Booklist
Praise for The Adventurer's Guide to Treasure (and How to Steal It):
"This conclusion to Wade Albert White's delightfully inventive trilogy is witty, wise, and wonderful. As with the previous installments, this book offers readers a smart, sophisticated story that is filled with nonstop action and adventure, surprises at nearly every turn, and generous helpings of humour and heart...The resulting fantasy adventure flirts with familiar tropes while creating something that is utterly original, fresh and fun."—Atlantic Books Today