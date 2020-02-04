Home cooking the Vivian Howard way, with 125 recipes based on ten simple “kitchen heroes” from caramelized onions to fruit preserves, from the New York Times bestselling author of Deep Run Roots, winner of an astonishing four IACP Awards including Cookbook of the Year and the Julia Child First Book Award



This is a book for anyone who likes to cook–but doesn’t have all night to do it. Vivian’s solution to cooking well when you need a shortcut is to rely on a handful of simple, powerful pantry staples that help even the simplest of dishes take on immense flavor. The MVPs give you the building blocks of excellent weeknight cooking at home–making healthy, everyday meals taste as rich and flavorful as a night out.

This Will Make It Taste Good is an essential work of culinary genius, solving everyday cooking challenges by upgrading your toolkit–not settling for less. And along with these 125 game-changing recipes, this book delivers the powerful stories that are the hallmark of cooking at Vivian’s elbow: tales about the challenges, triumphs, and lessons that stock the pantry of who Vivian is.





An modern classic from a masterful author, this is a can’t-miss follow up to the book that took the cooking world by storm.

Vivian Howard is the decorated author ofa new classic of American cooking–as much a portrait of the South and its people as it is a collection of recipes. In her second book, Vivian’s eye for storytelling and ingenuity in the kitchen turns homewards–into her home kitchen, and yours.