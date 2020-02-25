Freddie & Gingersnap

Freddie is a little dinosaur that wants more than anything to know what clouds are like. Gingersnap is a little dragon that wishes more than anything to fly. When Gingersnap ??? in a failed first attempt at flight ???falls right on top of Freddie, the two glare at each other. Then they growl and hiss at each other. But when their individual howls and stomps find a common rhythm, their attempts at aggression transform into a dance of friendship ??? and brings each of them that much closer to realizing his or her dream.