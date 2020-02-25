Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

Freddie & Gingersnap

Freddie & Gingersnap

by

Freddie is a little dinosaur that wants more than anything to know what clouds are like. Gingersnap is a little dragon that wishes more than anything to fly. When Gingersnap ??? in a failed first attempt at flight ???falls right on top of Freddie, the two glare at each other. Then they growl and hiss at each other. But when their individual howls and stomps find a common rhythm, their attempts at aggression transform into a dance of friendship ??? and brings each of them that much closer to realizing his or her dream.
Read More

Genre: Children's Books / Juvenile Fiction / Animals / Dragons, Unicorns & Mythical

On Sale: January 4th 2017

Price: $16.99 / $21.99 (CAD)

Page Count: 40

ISBN-13: 9781368004022

Little Brown Young Readers Logo
ebook
Read Excerpt

Request Desk/Exam Copy

What's Inside

Read More Read Less

Reader Reviews