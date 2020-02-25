Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

Freddie & Gingersnap Find a Cloud to Keep

Freddie and Gingersnap meet a cloud. It’s a peculiar cloud. It sings a song. It asks questions. It knows magic. And Freddie wants to keep it. . .but Gingersnap knows you can’t keep a cloud. Or could you? Enjoy this winsome reminder that sometimes the best and only place to keep something wonderful is in the heart.
Genre: Children's Books / Juvenile Fiction / Animals / Dragons, Unicorns & Mythical

On Sale: November 4th 2016

Price: $16.99 / $21.99 (CAD)

Page Count: 40

ISBN-13: 9781368004039

