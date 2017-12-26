Feed Me I'm Yours
Feed Me I'm Yours

Baby Food Made Easy

by

Trade Paperback / ISBN-13: 9780684028620

USD: $15.99  /  CAD: $21.99

ON SALE: November 2nd 2004

Genre: Cooking / Cooking / Baby Food

PAGE COUNT: 160

America’s classic cookbook for parents of young children

The 30th anniversary edition of this classic cookbook for parents of tots and toddlers contains some of the most popular recipes for baby food, finger food, snacks and desserts ever published. Fully updated, this new edition includes information on the newest Food Pyramid Guide, sample servings for young children, organic baby food options, when to introduce new solids and which to try first, vegetarian baby food options, handling and storing baby food, safe uses of microwaves, the latest equipment for making baby food at home, foods likely to cause allergies and how long to delay introduction of these foods.

More than just a cookbook, Feed Me I’m Yours provides time-saving, trouble-saving, and money-saving tips. It also contains entertaining “edible craft” activities for celebrating birthdays, the seasons and major holidays.

“A must for every mother.” —Midwest Parentcraft Center
“Chock full of ideas to make nutritious food irresistible to the playpen and fingerpaint set.” —St. Paul Pioneer Press
“Your children will love Vicki Lansky because she gives them permission to play with their food by doing ‘edible crafts.’” —Parenthood.com
“One of the top 10 childcare books.” —McCalls
“If you have young children and you don’t use Vicki Lansky’s books as a reference, you are working too hard.” —West Set Gazette
