America’s classic cookbook for parents of young children



The 30th anniversary edition of this classic cookbook for parents of tots and toddlers contains some of the most popular recipes for baby food, finger food, snacks and desserts ever published. Fully updated, this new edition includes information on the newest Food Pyramid Guide, sample servings for young children, organic baby food options, when to introduce new solids and which to try first, vegetarian baby food options, handling and storing baby food, safe uses of microwaves, the latest equipment for making baby food at home, foods likely to cause allergies and how long to delay introduction of these foods.



More than just a cookbook, Feed Me I’m Yours provides time-saving, trouble-saving, and money-saving tips. It also contains entertaining “edible craft” activities for celebrating birthdays, the seasons and major holidays.