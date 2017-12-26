Vicki Lansky
Vicki Lansky has been a trusted name in parenting advice for over 30 years. She has written for Sesame Street Magazine, Parent’s Guide, and Family Circle. Her many TV appearances include Oprah, The Today Show, and The View. Her books have sold more than 6 million copies worldwide.Read More
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
By the Author
Feed Me I'M Yours
America's classic cookbook for parents of young children The 30th anniversary edition of this classic cookbook for parents of tots and toddlers contains some of…
Dads Say the Dumbest Things
Fatherly expressions so dumb, they're funny. Here's the perfect gift for the father who thinks he knows everything -- and the family that has to…