The Big Deal of Taking Small Steps to Move Closer to God

THE BIG DEAL… shows how to develop a stronger relationship with God and more effective spiritual lifestyle by taking small steps that lead to big changes.
Bishop McKenzie prescribes very small changes-such as adding a mere thirty seconds of prayer daily-that lead to radical closeness to God. In a rapidly changing culture of uncertainty, there is a way to build a more meaningful relationship with the Almighty that’s enjoyable. It doesn’t mean striving for perfection. Instead, it’s taking small yet meaningful steps to increase intimacy with God. The result of these small changes is greater ability to address life’s challenges and greater availability to serve family, church, and community. Increasing spirituality is incremental, not monumental. Mustard-seed-like increases in positive actions (and corresponding decreases in negative ones) yield mountain-moving growth!
Praise
"Bishop Vashti McKenzie amidst the many organizational demands as the first female Bishop of the AME church, still takes time as the Christian soldier she is, to give both profound and practical tools to guide the sheep to the brook of still waters. Her words are penned to guide us all to the cool waters of real discipleship!
Her inclusive approach refuses to leave behind those sheep tied in the thicket! It's a must read."—Bishop T. D. Jakes, C.E.O. of TDJ Enterprises and New York Times bestselling author
Her inclusive approach refuses to leave behind those sheep tied in the thicket! It's a must read."—Bishop T. D. Jakes, C.E.O. of TDJ Enterprises and New York Times bestselling author
"These anointed pages provide an understanding that 'change is a process' covered by God's grace and mercy. During times like these, Bishop McKenzie reveals as we work to be our better selves, we may fall down and subsequently rise from the fall. With the realities of life, she pragmatically writes about falling down again. Her accepting words provide encouragement for moving beyond the unintended second, third and other falls. She makes the case, that with each fall we are enlightened to do and be better, causing each fall, its, pain, and the aftermath to lessen. Bishop McKenzie gives the prescription in this book of changing for the better. Bishop McKenzie has offered spiritual words to Presidents of the United States and now we are given similar words. Thank You Bishop McKenzie for your ministry and this wonderful inspiration."—April Ryan, White House Correspondent, American Urban Radio Networks
"Bishop McKenzie's deep and winsome words bring us closer to God. This book gives us the practical means toward a profound end - intimacy with God. Its wisdom is simple enough for the new and memorable enough for the experienced.Thank you, Bishop McKenzie, for using your life to lead us all closer to Christ. I love this book!"—Dr. Joel C. Hunter, Senior PastorNorthland, A Church Distributed