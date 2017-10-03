The Big Deal of Taking Small Steps to Move Closer to God

"Bishop Vashti McKenzie amidst the many organizational demands as the first female Bishop of the AME church, still takes time as the Christian soldier she is, to give both profound and practical tools to guide the sheep to the brook of still waters. Her words are penned to guide us all to the cool waters of real discipleship! Her inclusive approach refuses to leave behind those sheep tied in the thicket! It's a must read."— Bishop T. D. Jakes, C.E.O. of TDJ Enterprises and New York Times bestselling author

"These anointed pages provide an understanding that 'change is a process' covered by God's grace and mercy. During times like these, Bishop McKenzie reveals as we work to be our better selves, we may fall down and subsequently rise from the fall. With the realities of life, she pragmatically writes about falling down again. Her accepting words provide encouragement for moving beyond the unintended second, third and other falls. She makes the case, that with each fall we are enlightened to do and be better, causing each fall, its, pain, and the aftermath to lessen. Bishop McKenzie gives the prescription in this book of changing for the better. Bishop McKenzie has offered spiritual words to Presidents of the United States and now we are given similar words. Thank You Bishop McKenzie for your ministry and this wonderful inspiration."—April Ryan, White House Correspondent, American Urban Radio Networks