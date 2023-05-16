Pedetal

Celebration Desserts

In March 2009, a good friend, food editor Lora Zarubin, approached me about contributing to a piece she was working on for the Los Angeles Times Magazine. The story revolved around wedding cakes, with the idea that a couple should be able to get their favorite cake transformed into a wedding cake for their special day. Lora chose a handful of bakers in Los Angeles and assigned each one a cake to execute in tiered form. “Have you ever heard of Blum’s Coffee Crunch Cake?” Lora asked. I’m sure my heart skipped a beat. It was such an amazing question to be asked—I grew up with the Blum’s cake. It was the most significant dessert of my life: literally every Christmas, Chinese New Year, birthday, and holiday of my childhood was defined by this cake.

Blum’s Bakery had eight locations in California, the last of which closed in the late 1970s. In 1948, Blum’s original baker, Ernest Weil, opened Fantasia in San Francisco, and the coffee crunch cake was served there, but, sadly, that too closed in the late 1980s. The impact that desserts have on our childhood psyches is remarkable. Desserts, and cakes in particular, represent defining moments of celebration in our lives. Very few people eat cake every day; cakes celebrate specific moments, and the memories of the excitement, anticipation, and taste are indelible. Blum’s and Fantasia hold a special place in the hearts of thousands because of the coffee crunch cake.

I researched and tested every published version of the coffee crunch cake I could find until I finally arrived at a tiered version I thought best represented the cherished cake. When Lora’s article was published, the response was astounding. We received more than a hundred phone calls that day from people with stories about the Blum’s cake of their youth. We filled endless orders that week, and the demand has scarcely diminished. One grateful customer put her hand on mine and, with tears in her eyes, said, “I tasted my childhood in that cake.”

After recovering from the whirlwind of crunch mania, I realized there must be many more “extinct” cakes that were due a revival. My research and recipe testing continued, and soon desserts from LA’s historic Chasen’s, Brown Derby, and Bullocks Wilshire Tea Room followed. I chose to re-create the most famous desserts from these establishments, because paying homage to the restaurants of Hollywood’s Golden Era and their desserts in tandem is doubly satisfying.

This chapter also includes a number of my favorite cakes that define holidays—the cheesecake we make every Thanksgiving, the cake no birthday is complete without, the fruitcakes our customers eat at Christmastime, and more. I hope you will create new memories and traditions for yourself with these cakes—I would love for people to bake them for many years to come.

Blum’s Coffee Crunch Cake

Blum’s Bakery had eight locations in California until the last one closed in the late ’70s; the bakeries were pink-and-gold palaces that served generations of dessert lovers. Being able to offer this historic cake to our customers has been one of the greatest privileges of my career. The cake component is a chiffon cake, an oil cake that was invented in 1927 and released to the broader public by Betty Crocker in a mix in 1948. Although similar to an angel food cake in texture, it has more heft and moisture and a slightly richer flavor. Layered with coffee whipped cream and coffee-flavored honeycomb crunch, the cake is a marriage of complementary textures. Be sure to apply the crunch just before serving the cake, or it will start to melt.

MAKES ONE 9-INCH CAKE; SERVES 8 TO 12

FOR THE CHIFFON CAKE

1¼ cups (6.25 ounces) all-purpose flour

1½ cups (10.5 ounces) sugar

½ teaspoon kosher salt

5 large eggs, separated, plus 2 large egg whites

2 tablespoons water

¼ cup (2 ounces) canola oil

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

1 teaspoon cream of tartar

1 teaspoon grated lemon zest

1 tablespoon lemon juice

FOR THE COFFEE CRUNCH

2¼ cups (15.75 ounces) sugar

⅓ cup (2.66 ounces) strong brewed coffee

⅓ cup (3.75 ounces) light corn syrup

1½ tablespoons baking soda

FOR THE COFFEE WHIPPED CREAM

2½ cups (20 ounces) well-chilled heavy cream

2½ tablespoons sugar

2½ teaspoons vanilla extract

2½ teaspoons instant coffee granules

TO MAKE THE CAKE

Position a rack in the center of the oven and heat the oven to 350°F. Coat the bottom and sides of a 9-inch round cake pan with a removable bottom with nonstick baking spray.

Sift together the flour, ¾ cup of the sugar, and the salt into a medium bowl.

In the bowl of a stand mixer fitted with the whisk attachment (or in a large bowl, using a handheld mixer), whip the yolks and ¼ cup sugar on medium speed until thick and pale yellow, about 4 minutes. Gradually add the water, oil, and vanilla, mixing well. If using a stand mixer, transfer the mixture to a large bowl and wash and dry the mixer bowl and whisk (or wash the beaters).

Add the egg whites to the large mixer bowl (or another bowl) and beat until frothy. Add the cream of tartar and continue beating until the egg whites form soft peaks. Add the remaining ½ cup sugar and beat until stiff, glossy peaks form. Add the lemon zest and juice and beat just until incorporated, about 15 seconds.

Using a rubber spatula, fold the yolk mixture into the egg whites. Gradually fold in the dry ingredients, approximately 1 cup at a time, until fully incorporated.

Pour the batter into the prepared cake pan and smooth the top with a spatula. Bake the cake for 55 minutes to 1 hour, until it is golden brown and a toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean.

Let the cake cool completely on a cooling rack, about 45 minutes (removing the cake when it is still warm will cause it to deflate and likely tear).

Run an offset spatula around the sides of the cake to loosen it from the pan. Holding the rim of the pan with one hand, press the bottom of the pan up and out. Run an offset spatula between the cake and the bottom to release it. Wrap the cake in plastic wrap and refrigerate until you are ready to assemble the cake.

TO MAKE THE COFFEE CRUNCH

Attach a candy thermometer to the side of a 4- to 6-quart heavy pot. Add the sugar, coffee, and corn syrup to the pot and cook over medium-high heat, stirring occasionally with a heatproof silicone spatula until the mixture reaches 270°F, about 10 minutes.

Meanwhile, heavily coat a 13-by-18-by-1-inch baking sheet with nonstick baking spray. Measure the baking soda into a ramekin or cup and place near the stovetop, along with a large whisk.

When the crunch reaches 270°F, increase the heat to high and stir constantly until the crunch reaches 305°F. Remove from the heat and quickly whisk the baking soda into the crunch; the mixture will expand and aerate quickly, in a matter of seconds. Pour the crunch onto the baking sheet. Allow the crunch to cool, undisturbed, for at least 30 minutes.

Using a cleaver or other heavy knife, chop the crunch into quarter-sized pieces. (The crunch can be made ahead and stored in an airtight container at room temperature for up to 2 weeks.)

TO MAKE THE COFFEE WHIPPED CREAM

Combine the heavy cream, sugar, vanilla, and coffee in a large bowl and whip with a handheld mixer until medium peaks form.

TO ASSEMBLE THE CAKE

Place the cake on a turntable or cake stand and, using a long serrated knife, slice the cake horizontally in half. Remove the top half and place cut side up on a plate. Cover both halves with whipped cream, using approximately ½ cup per side. Scatter 1 cup of the crunch evenly to cover the bottom half. Place the top half, cream side down, on the top of the crunch layer and press gently to even the layers. Frost the sides and top of the cake with the remaining whipped cream. Refrigerate until ready to serve.

When you are ready to serve the cake, cover the sides and top with the remaining crunch (if you apply the crunch in advance, it will start to melt and lose its bite).

STORING

This cake is best enjoyed the day it is assembled. Store it in a cake box or under a cake dome in the refrigerator.

SAVING THE EXTINCT DESSERT AFTER RESURRECTING THE BLUM’S COFFEE CRUNCH CAKE, I was filled with excitement and an overwhelming desire to rescue other extinct desserts from our local culinary history. As I embarked on this journey, I quickly discovered a key problem—the Blum’s cake was the only “famous” dessert that I had actually tasted. Chasen’s and the Brown Derby were not part of my personal history, so I needed to piece together the stories of the desserts through recipes in print and online, and, most important, through the oral history of people who once frequented those establishments. To date, the most challenging recipe in this ongoing project has been Scandia’s apple cake (see page 57). Recipes from the 1950s and ’60s were written in a style that is best described as bare-bones. For instance, a recipe I located for the apple cake listed “12 macaroons,” with no specification as to what kind of macaroon: almond or coconut. So, I tested the cake with both kinds of macaroon, but neither one seemed to obviously overshadow the other. Clearly I needed to go deeper in my research. I searched for other dessert recipes from Scandia’s and found one that listed almond macaroons as an ingredient, so that mystery was solved. But what about the type of apples, the sweetness of the whipped cream, and the mysterious toasted cake crumbs? I was forced to shelve the cake research for months, as I couldn’t find anyone who had tasted the actual cake at Scandia’s and had a clear memory of it. Finally, a gentleman named Art Krauss came into the shop, asking if we had Scandia’s apple cake. I was away from our store at the time but received a text message that read, “Art Krauss remembers Scandia cake; call him.” I immediately picked up the phone and had an intimate conversation with Art about the cake. He gave me an in-depth description of the apples, the height of the cake, and the color of the currant jelly. Art has a very refined level of “taste memory,” which was a true gift for someone in my position. I asked if he could feel the fork in his hand cutting the cake. He answered affirmatively. “Does the cake resist your fork a bit?” I asked. “Yes, yes it does,” he replied. “Did the taste remind you of a crustless apple pie?” I pressed. “Yes, it was like pie and the cream wasn’t yicky.” After my fifteen earlier tests of the cake, Art had provided me with all the answers to my lingering questions, and he is forever an official taster at Valerie Confections. So much of our culinary history can be found on handwritten recipe cards and in obscure cookbooks picked up at yard sales. Some recipes are embedded in the memories of our parents and grandparents, and one short conversation may bring those desserts back to life. I urge you to unearth some of your most beloved desserts and catalog them for generations to come. Unlike pictures, books, or paintings, we can’t just look at a recipe for a dessert to live on—we need to taste it.

Chasen’s Banana Shortcake

Back in the day, every big star went to Chasen’s. If you search for Chasen’s online, you will find photos of Elizabeth Taylor and Richard Burton, Spencer Tracy, Marilyn Monroe, and Cary Grant laughing gaily in one of their storied booths. It was a glamorous destination for Hollywood royalty, renowned not only for its clientele but also for how it catered to the specific needs of its famous patrons. When Elizabeth Taylor was filming Cleopatra in Rome, Chasen’s shipped orders of chili to her on set. Which brings me to a theory I have about this cake: it seems very likely that some food-fixated celebrity asked the owners of Chasen’s to create a cake that tasted like a banana split. You’ll see what I mean when you taste it—the chocolate sauce, sliced bananas, whipped cream, and melted ice cream are deliciously reminiscent of that ice cream shop favorite.

MAKES ONE 9-INCH CAKE; SERVES 8 TO 10

FOR THE CAKE

2 cups (10 ounces) all-purpose flour, sifted

¼ teaspoon kosher salt

1 teaspoon baking powder

2 sticks (8 ounces) unsalted butter, softened

1 cup (7 ounces) sugar

4 large eggs

2 teaspoons vanilla bean paste (see Resources, page 335)

2 tablespoons heavy cream

FOR THE CHOCOLATE SAUCE

¾ cup (3 ounces) unsweetened cocoa powder

1 cup (8 ounces) heavy cream

¾ cup (5.25 ounces) sugar

½ cup (5.5 ounces) light corn syrup

FOR THE BANANA SAUCE

2 very ripe bananas

¾ cup (6 ounces) heavy cream

1 tablespoon sugar

1 teaspoon vanilla bean paste (see Resources, page 335)

1 pint high-quality vanilla ice cream, softened

3 tablespoons light rum

FOR THE WHIPPED CREAM

2 cups (16 ounces) well-chilled heavy cream

¼ cup (1.75 ounces) sugar

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

2 bananas, sliced into ½-inch disks

TO MAKE THE CAKE

Position a rack in the center of the oven and heat the oven to 350°F. Coat the bottoms and sides of two 9-by-3-inch round cake pans with nonstick baking spray.

Sift together the flour, salt, and baking powder into a medium bowl.

In the bowl of a stand mixer fitted with the whisk attachment (or in a large bowl, using a handheld mixer), beat the butter and sugar on medium speed until pale and fluffy, about 3 minutes. Add the eggs one at a time, mixing well after each addition. Add the vanilla paste and mix well, about 30 seconds. Add the dry ingredients in two batches, mixing until fully incorporated. Pour in the cream and mix for 1 minute.

Divide the batter between the prepared cake pans, spreading it evenly. Bake for 30 minutes, or until the tops appear dry and slightly golden and a toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean. Allow the cakes to cool for 15 minutes in the pans on a cooling rack, then remove the cakes and cool completely on the rack. Wrap the cakes in plastic wrap and refrigerate until you are ready to assemble the cake.

TO MAKE THE CHOCOLATE SAUCE

Put the cocoa powder into a medium bowl. Combine the cream and sugar in a small saucepan and cook over medium-low heat, stirring, until the sugar dissolves. Pour in the corn syrup, increase the heat to medium, and continue stirring until the mixture boils.

Pour the hot cream mixture over the cocoa powder and whisk until smooth. Pour the mixture back into the saucepan and cook over medium-low heat, stirring occasionally, until large bubbles form and the sauce appears glossy, about 5 minutes. Pour the sauce into a small pitcher or a bowl. (The sauce can be stored, covered, in the refrigerator for 1 week. Reheat over low heat before serving.)

TO MAKE THE BANANA SAUCE

Slice the bananas into very thin rounds. Using a handheld mixer, whip the cream, sugar, and vanilla paste in a medium bowl until stiff peaks form. Using a rubber spatula, fold in the ice cream, sliced bananas, and rum, just until incorporated. Cover and refrigerate. (The banana sauce can be refrigerated for up to 3 hours. It actually holds well if refrigerated for longer, but the bananas will turn brown; if you need to make the sauce more than 3 hours ahead of time, add the bananas just before serving.)

TO MAKE THE WHIPPED CREAM

Using a handheld mixer, whip the cream, sugar, and vanilla in a medium bowl until stiff peaks form.

TO ASSEMBLE THE CAKE

Place one layer on a turntable or cake stand. Using an offset spatula, spread one-third of the whipped cream over the top of the cake. Cover with a layer of the sliced bananas. Spread another one-third of the whipped cream on top of the bananas. Top with the second cake layer. Frost the top of the cake with the remaining whipped cream, spreading it evenly. Arrange a circle of the remaining banana slices around the edge of the cake. (If assembling the cake ahead, do not add the circle of banana slices until just before serving.) To serve, drizzle a bit of chocolate sauce over the cake. Cut into slices, arrange on plates, and drizzle with the banana and remaining chocolate sauces.

STORING

This cake is best enjoyed the day it is assembled. Store it in a cake box or under a cake dome in the refrigerator.

Bullocks Wilshire Coconut Cream Pie

If only Bullocks Wilshire Tea Room existed today. The building still stands—it is a gorgeous example of art deco architecture that was meticulously restored by Southwestern Law School. The tearoom itself is again in pristine condition and is now used as the student cafeteria, but, sadly, it lacks the carts filled with little sandwiches and coconut cream pies. Regulars of the tearoom know this pie was a favorite because of its heavenly soft coconut filling.

MAKES ONE 9-INCH PIE; SERVES 8

FOR THE CRUST

1¼ cups (6.25 ounces) all-purpose flour

½ teaspoon kosher salt

½ teaspoon sugar

¼ cup (2 ounces) vegetable shortening, chilled

5⅓ tablespoons (⅓ cup/2.66 ounces) unsalted butter, cubed and chilled

1 tablespoon ice water

FOR THE FILLING

1 cup (8 ounces) evaporated milk

1 cup (8 ounces) heavy cream

½ cup (3.5 ounces) sugar

6 large egg yolks

1 tablespoon plus 1 teaspoon cornstarch

1 tablespoon unsalted butter, softened

¼ teaspoon vanilla extract

¼ teaspoon almond extract

3 tablespoons cream of coconut, such as Coco Lopez

FOR THE TOPPING

½ cup (1.87 ounces) sweetened shredded coconut

3 cups (24 ounces) heavy cream

¼ cup plus 2 tablespoons (2.75 ounces) sugar

TO MAKE THE CRUST

Combine the flour, salt, and sugar in a food processor. Add the shortening and butter and pulse until they are in pea-sized bits, about 1 minute. Add the water and pulse until just combined; you should still see little pieces of shortening and butter in the dough. Remove the dough from the processor, shape it into a disk, and wrap it in plastic wrap or parchment paper. Chill for at least 30 minutes.

Heat the oven to 325°F.

Place the dough on a floured cool surface.

Using a rolling pin, roll the dough into a 12-inch circle: Start from the center of the dough and roll outward, rotating the dough 2 to 3 inches after each roll—this will help create a true circle. After every four to five rolls, run a large offset spatula under the dough to release it from the work surface. Add a little flour to the surface, rolling pin, and/or dough if the dough sticks or becomes difficult to roll.

Roll the dough up onto the rolling pin, then unroll into a 9-inch pie pan, centering the round. Gently press the dough into the bottom of the pan and against the sides, making sure there are no air pockets. Press the dough against the upper edges of the pan so it extends about ½ inch beyond the rim; trim any excess dough with kitchen shears. Chill the crust for 15 minutes, or until the dough is cool and firm.

Prick the bottom of the dough with a fork about 10 times, evenly spacing out the score marks, then use the back of the fork to make symmetrical indentations all around the rim of the crust.

Put the pie pan on a baking sheet and bake for 30 minutes, or until lightly golden. Let cool completely on a cooling rack. (Leave the oven on.)

TO MAKE THE FILLING

Combine the evaporated milk, cream, and sugar in a medium saucepan and bring to a boil.

Meanwhile, whisk together the yolks, cornstarch, butter, vanilla, almond extract, and cream of coconut in a medium bowl. Whisking constantly, gradually stream the cream mixture into the egg mixture. Return the mixture to the saucepan and cook over low heat, stirring constantly, for 10 to 15 minutes, until the custard thickens and coats the back of the spoon.

Pour the custard into the baked pie shell. Bake for 35 minutes, or until the custard is set and lightly golden on top. Let cool completely on a cooling rack. (Leave the oven on to toast the topping.)

TO MAKE THE TOPPING

Spread the coconut on a baking sheet and toast in the oven, stirring twice, for 6 minutes, or until golden. Let cool completely.

In the bowl of a stand mixer fitted with the whisk attachment (or in a large bowl, using a handheld mixer), whip the cream with the sugar until very stiff peaks form.

TO FINISH THE PIE

Scoop the whipped cream onto the center of the pie and, using an offset spatula, smooth it into a dome shape. Cover with the toasted coconut.

STORING

This pie is best enjoyed the day it is made. Store it in a cake box or under a cake dome in the refrigerator.

TIP: PARBAKING, OR PARTIALLY BAKING, a pie crust is a technique used when the filling is exceptionally wet or requires only a shorter cooking time. Both criteria are true of this filling, so the parbaking time is longer than you may have seen in other recipes to ensure the crust is not underbaked.

The Brown Derby Grapefruit Cake

I drive past the original Brown Derby on my way to Valerie Confections every day. In a building distinctively shaped like a Derby hat, the most popular of the chain’s four locations was across the street from the Ambassador Hotel and the Cocoanut Grove. The Brown Derby was famous for its wall of fame lined with caricatures of celebrities, its Cobb salad, and this cake.

MAKES ONE 9-INCH CAKE; SERVES 8 TO 10

FOR THE CAKE

1¼ cups (6.25 ounces) cake flour

¾ cup (5.25 ounces) sugar

1½ teaspoons baking powder

½ teaspoon kosher salt

2 tablespoons water

2½ tablespoons canola oil

3 large eggs, separated

2 teaspoons grated grapefruit zest

1 teaspoon grated lemon zest

1 tablespoon grapefruit juice

¼ teaspoon cream of tartar

FOR THE CREAM CHEESE ICING

10.66 ounces cream cheese, softened

6 tablespoons (¾ stick/3 ounces) unsalted butter, softened

1 packed tablespoon finely chopped grapefruit zest

1 packed teaspoon finely chopped lemon zest

1¾ teaspoons grapefruit juice

½ teaspoon vanilla extract

1 cup (4.5 ounces) confectioners’ sugar, sifted

3 large pink grapefruits, peeled, segmented, and seeded

TO MAKE THE CAKE

Position a rack in the center of the oven and heat the oven to 325°F. Coat the bottoms and sides of two 9-inch round cake pans with nonstick baking spray and line with parchment circles.

Sift together the flour, sugar, baking powder, and salt into a medium bowl.

Whisk together the water, oil, egg yolks, grapefruit zest, lemon zest, and grapefruit juice in a small bowl. Create a well in the center of the dry ingredients and pour in the wet mixture. Using a fork, slowly incorporate the dry ingredients into the wet, stirring until fully combined, about 3 minutes.