Description

New York Times bestselling author and retired US Army Staff Sergeant Travis Mills, who has nearly a decade of experience coaching others to overcome adversity, shares strategies for healing and moving forward—which don’t just apply to those returning from war, but resonate with anyone who has experienced severe trauma. Featuring his trademark humor and relatable stories, Bounce Back helps anyone confront trauma, understand their emotions, and take back control of their lives.



Thousands have been wounded in the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan, five have survived quadruple amputee injuries, and retired United States Army Staff Sergeant Travis Mills is one of them. Since an IED in Afghanistan exploded back in April 2012 and changed the course of his life, Mills became an advocate for veterans and amputees, helping them through his foundation, The Travis Mills Foundation. His foundation helps veterans and their families coping with physical injuries, and offers a program called Warrior PATHH for combat veterans and first responders suffering from post-traumatic stress.



In Bounce Back, Mills introduces the twelve principles that helped him through tough times—and allowed him to continue to bea dedicated family man, husband and father to two amazing children—including steps like That Dog Don't Hunt (stop torturing yourself and stop asking "why"), Take Five (make the time to feel grateful for what you have), and Swim with the Sharks, Walk with the Horses (make fear your friend). Anyone can use these principles to change their life, since everyone experiences life changing events and potential trauma, whether it’s dealing with the repercussions of an act of violence or abuse, economic struggles, divorce, or a serious illness. Mills's message—that we cannot control what happens to us in life, and we can only focus on how we react and move forward—will inspire survivors from all walks of life. And with Mills's trademark humor, relatable stories, and science-backed methods, Bounce Back will help anyone ready to begin their journey towards healing by confronting trauma, understanding their emotions, and taking back control of their lives.