Travis Mills
Retired United States Army Staff Sergeant Travis Mills of the 82nd Airborne is a recalibrated warrior, motivational speaker, actor, author and advocate for veterans and amputees. On April 10, 2012, Mills was critically injured on his third tour of duty in Afghanistan by an IED (improvised explosive device) while on patrol, losing portions of both legs and both arms. He became one of only five quadruple amputees from the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan to survive his injuries. He recovered in 19 months while at Walter Reed Army Medical Center. In September 2013, Mills and his wife Kelsey founded the Travis Mills Foundation, a nonprofit organization formed to benefit and assist post 9/11 veterans who have been injured in active duty or as a result of their service to our nation. The veteran and their families receive an all-inclusive, all-expenses paid, barrier-free vacation to Maine where they participate in adaptive activities, bond with other veteran families, and enjoy much-needed rest and relaxation in Maine’s great outdoors. His New York Times bestselling memoir, Tough as They Come, was published in 2015. Mills continues to speak all over the country about his astonishing recovery and continues to astound friends and family alike with his progress and with his amazing spirit. He lives in Maine.Read More
