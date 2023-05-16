The Lifelong Gardener

I am blessed with a large loving Italian family and many friends who gave me the confidence to follow my dreams and to complete this book. My Mom, Giovanna Jiampa Gattone, (also known as Jaye), was the first to see me and love me unconditionally. She always told me I could do whatever I set my mind to do. Mom was graced with an extraordinarily kind, caring, and generous heart. She was a great cook, and everyone who knew her, loved her. Thanks, Mom. In retrospect, the bad back I inherited from you led me to this adaptive gardening path. I would not be who I am, or where I am today, if it weren’t for the love and support my husband, Tim King, has given me over three decades of joyful married life. Tim saw the potential in me before I did, and with his wicked sense of humor, he reminded me not to take myself too seriously. He is the “King of Being,” and I am the “Queen of Doing.” While writing this book, I might have starved if it weren’t for him bringing me lunch and making sure I had a cocktail or glass of wine at five o’clock. Thank you, Tim. You are the true joy of my life. I could not have done this without you. 143. My sisters, Carole Gattone Arliskas and Dianne Gattone, have been cheering me on throughout the years, even as I continued to be a seeker—something they didn’t always understand, but respected. Once I removed the nail from my foot that kept me going around in circles, I found my path, and they were there beside me, celebrating each milestone with love and joy. Close and long-term friends, Nancy Harvey, Ellie Mitchell, Judith Henderson, Bren Taylor, Barbara Luttig-Haber, Carla Daro, Karen Turcotte, Bob Lasser, John Williams, and Lindsay Laven, thank you for your support, love, and friendship over so many years. You listened when I needed you and cheered me on. Friends in my local Marin Master Gardener chapter, thank you for all the stories you shared with me when you discovered your own “new normal” in your garden and for all your suggestions on tools and techniques that worked for you. To Pat Randolph and Alanna Brady, thank you for believing in me and giving me the opportunity to present my adaptive gardening talk to our community at public seminars. That reinvigorated my speaking career. Last but certainly not least, to my dear friend, Heidi Hornberger, who jumped in with two feet to be, first, my photographer, then my collaborator for this book. Thank you, Heidi, for your keen eye, your renewed love of gardening, and your joyful approach to life. You made this project one of laughter, ease, and gratitude. Mille Grazie!

Preface The year I became a Master Gardener, I couldn’t wait to apply the information I’d learned so I could transform my garden. With my bad back, I knew the last thing I should be doing was wrestling with heavy things—like this one concrete pot I wanted to move—but I did it anyway. For more than a week after, I was flat on my back and could barely walk. Getting out to my garden was impossible. Laid out on my sofa, I could see my roses needed deadheading, but the pain was so bad, all I could do was take another pill. Two weeks later, I was still on my back. I felt useless and was beginning to feel sorry for myself. I decided I had to find some way to adapt so I could garden again. As soon as I thought the word “adapt,” a light bulb went off in my head! On a recent trip to Oregon, I’d read an article on adaptive gardening in a newspaper called Boomer and Senior News. I remembered commenting to my husband, Tim, “Isn’t that redundant? I mean: Boomers and seniors?” I took another pain pill so I could get off the darned sofa. Bracing myself on furniture and door frames, I set off on a mission to find that article in my office at the other end of the house. I looked everywhere, through every file and drawer, until by some miracle, I found it. It told the story of two women in Oregon who were helping seniors adapt their gardens to accommodate their changing ability levels. The women’s clients wanted to ensure they could continue with their passion despite their aches and pains. I could relate to that. My own physical limitations seemed to be growing—I knew my back problem was chronic, and I didn’t want to stop gardening. One particular line in the article stuck with me: “Garden smarter, not harder, so you can garden for life.” Bingo! I spent the rest of my sofa time with my laptop on my stomach, researching adaptive gardening. I found out there are 78 million boomers on their way to becoming seniors and felt like screaming from the rooftop when I realized: “I’m not alone!” Eventually my back healed and I went back to work. After a few months of working with Master Gardeners, I wanted to find a way to share my love of gardening with my community, so I started presenting public seminars like Edible Landscaping and Growing Edibles in Containers. I noticed right away that the majority of our audiences were seniors. It turns out, Marin County is one of the oldest populations in California—one in four residents is over sixty years old. I envisioned being of service to those seniors and gardeners with limited mobility issues, by helping them understand how they could adapt their gardens now so they wouldn’t have to re-do them or (worse) abandon them later. I feel grateful to have the opportunity to share this important message with you. Thank you, Stacee Gravelle Lawrence, acquisitions editor at Timber Press, for calling me after hearing my presentation at the Northwest Flower & Garden Show in Seattle and asking if I’d be interested in writing this book. What a life-changing journey this has been. My generation, the Boomers, doesn’t want to give up the things we love just because we’re getting older. NEVER GIVE UP is our motto. My purpose for writing this book is to share what I have learned about how to keep gardening, even when your back or knees are screaming at you. Come with me, as we walk the path of adaptive gardening together. No matter what happens, we will never give up what feeds our soul.

Introduction Salute! Here’s to Your Health Gardening is one of the healthiest activities for anyone, but especially for seniors. It gets you out of the house, into nature and fresh air. It also involves bending and stretching, which can help with flexibility and balance, increasing your strength and ultimately, your range of motion. For those of us who have received our AARP card, a routine activity, such as a bit of gardening every day, can reduce the risk of stroke and promote a longer, healthier life. Researchers for British Journal of Sports Medicine followed a group of 4,000 sixty year olds in Stockholm, Sweden, for twelve years. Those with the highest level of daily physical activity had 27 percent lower risk of heart attack or stroke, and 30 percent reduced risk of death from all causes. The bottom line is that we all love to garden—yet many of the chores, like raking, weeding, pruning, digging, and even harvesting, can play havoc with our bodies. Drum roll, please … adaptive gardening, to the rescue! I find the love of gardening grows upon me more and more as I grow older. Maria Edgeworth Nothing’s going to keep me from harvesting these strawberries. What Is Adaptive Gardening? Adaptive gardening offers dozens of ways for gardeners of all ages with a limited range of motion, the wheelchair bound, or anyone wanting to reduce stress on their joints, to identify what works for them in their garden according to their personal physical realities. I bring nearly thirty years of experience to this kind of problem solving. The business I started in 1990, Toni Gattone & Associates, has given me great opportunity to find the best ergonomic tools in an ever-changing garden market. My approach will help you think through what you may need in the future, so you can make changes now and not have to undo your hard work later. The objectives of adaptive gardening are threefold: 1 To raise awareness of adaptive techniques that enable gardeners to re-think how and when they garden for greater ease. 2 To describe ways gardens can be changed or modified to ensure the safety and comfort of the gardener. 3 To modify favorite tools to increase their usability or to replace them with more ergonomic options. Why Do You Need It? We have all been given a gift. Did you know the average life expectancy in the United States has grown by thirty-years during the past century alone? That’s good to know because we all want to thrive in our lives, and living longer means we have more time to do the things we love. We are all pioneers finding new ways to live vital, meaningful, and happy lives into our seventies, eighties, nineties, and beyond. Research shows that happy adults usually have a support group of like-minded individuals. Luckily, garden clubs abound. Happy adults are also passionate about something they enjoy doing. Well, gardening is one hobby millions of people are passionate about. Gardeners love nothing more than to spend time in our gardens—actually, being in any garden, anywhere, makes us happy. But however much we love to garden, back, knee, shoulder, or hip pain doesn’t make it easy. You may have thought you might have to give it up, or at a minimum, find new ways to approach it. If you learn to adapt, gardening can bring you joy for the rest of your life. 10 Adaptive Gardening Rules to Live By 1 Our bodies change. That’s life. When we realize we have limitations that stop us from doing what we want to do, we have to learn to “accept what is” first. Then, and only then, can we develop resiliency by looking for other ways to get it done. 2 You deserve a safe and comfortable garden to work in. 3 One of the best things you can do for your body is to stretch, stretch, stretch before you start gardening. Do yoga, tai chi, or dance to some upbeat music that gets you moving and warmed up. 4 Switch it up! This keeps things interesting and saves you energy. Every thirty minutes, start a different chore using a different part of the body. It’s repetitive movement that causes pain, so switching it up will keep you from feeling sore the next day. 5 When you garden smarter, it takes less time to do more. Anticipate the chores you plan on doing and decide what tools and gloves you will need. Then grab a tote and bring your tools to the job, so you won’t have to double back for “one more thing.” 6 Save time and money by planting perennials or shrubs rather than annuals. By using the concept of “right plant, right place,” you won’t be making costly mistakes buying a fig tree that wants to be thirty feet tall when you only have room for a dwarf. 7 Don’t be afraid to ask for help. Make sure your requests are specific and you include a deadline for any help you hire. Have more fun by inviting friends over to help. If you grow succulents, let them take home pups you have propagated. From your garden to theirs—everybody wins! 8 Look for ways to make your gardening life easy. When you buy new containers, make them self-watering. Buy a tool sharpener so every cut you make is with a sharp pruner. 9 Only use ergonomic tools that are comfortable to use. Adapted tools are easy to create and cost pennies on the dollar compared to new tools. 10 If you have a bad back, it is pure joy to stand up and garden. Find eye-level vertical gardening opportunities. Then stand back to admire your work. Who Needs It? Seniors and gardeners of any age who have limited mobility or physical issues, as well as children and caretakers of senior gardeners, can benefit from adaptive gardening. I remember reading a story about a woman who thought she would have to give up gardening altogether due to her limited mobility issues, but she now has her caregiver helping her maintain her herb garden and the food growing in her raised beds. With her caregiver’s help, she’s still able to feel the joy that comes from doing what she loves, which is being in her garden. She’s not doing all of the work herself, but she is enjoying teaching someone else. She could have thrown in the towel and said, “I can’t garden anymore because it has become too hard for me to do it alone.” Instead, she found a way to get it done. I believe there’s always another way to get it done. We must be resilient and resourceful. Believe in yourself and do what makesyou happy. When Should You Start? Now! Start where you are. Think about what hurts you when you garden. Decide what chores have become increasingly difficult to do. Then take a hard look at your garden and plan for whatever the future may hold. Let’s face it, we are living in a stressful and complicated world. All the more reason to take time to get down to earth. As I write this in the fall of 2018, I’m struck by how different our world is from just a few years ago. If watching the news makes you crazy, why not spend more time in your garden to shift your gears? Years ago, I had a high energy sales job and worked for an insecure sales manager who enjoyed pulling the rug out from under me as a way of testing me. I was super stressed, and when I got home from work, I would pour myself a glass of wine, grab my pruners, and go out into my garden. What began as a little dead-heading often resulted in creating a beautiful bouquet of roses and cut flowers to bring indoors. Still in my business suit, my stress melted away, and it was replaced with a feeling of joy. Gardening has always been an attitude adjustment for me and if you are reading this book, I’m betting you feel the same. Seasons change. Storms come and go. Changes will occur. This is a certainty. No matter your age or your abilities, we have to roll with the punches as life runs its course and find solutions to whatever we think is holding us back. How To Use This Book I prefer not to dwell on physical challenges but instead to focus on proactive solutions to those challenges. Many of the tips, tools, and techniques I’ve outlined in this book have check boxes beside them, so you can mark and then later easily find the information that resonates with you whenever you need it. Some of the tips may not resonate with every gardener. We are all so different, and we all approach gardening from a different mindset, not to mention numerous growing zones and microclimates. Just as there are no two gardens alike anywhere in the world, there are no two gardeners alike. Each of us chooses what will work for us in our gardens. Take what works for you and pass on tips to friends who may need them. Sharing knowledge makes a better world for us all.