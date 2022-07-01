Get 20% with code SPRING23 SHOP NOW>>
The New Gardener's Handbook
Everything You Need to Know to Grow a Beautiful and Bountiful Garden
Description
“Gardeners just starting out will earn a sense of accomplishment and a good dose of knowledge.” —Booklist
Every new gardener has to start somewhere—and the process can be intimidating. Knowing when and what to plant, how to care for the plants once they’re in the ground, and how to keep pests and diseases away is a lot to take on. Luckily, Daryl Beyers—an expert from the New York Botanical Garden—has written what will be a go-to resource for decades to come.
The New Gardener’s Handbook is a comprehensive overview of the fundamentals of gardening, based on the introductory gardening class that Beyers teaches at NYBG. Readers will learn about soil, plant selection, propagation, planting and mulching, watering and feeding, pruning, and weeds, pests, and diseases. The information applies to both ornamental and edible plants. Featuring inspiring photography and helpful illustrations, The New Gardener’s Handbook gives home gardeners a foundation upon which they can grow, and encourages them to apply the lessons they’ve learned in an intuitive, natural way.
Praise
“Beyers’s engaging debut explores the stages that transform the average ‘don’t-let-the-plant-die’ gardener wannabe into a full-fledged horticulturist…a must-have for anyone who wants to grow things and, at the same time, nourish the soul.” —Publishers Weekly
“This is gardening at its most elemental and basic…gardeners just starting out will earn a sense of accomplishment and a good dose of knowledge.” —Booklist
“If you or someone you know has vowed to develop their green fingers this year, this handy how-to could be just what is required. Neatly illustrated and laid out, Daryl Beyer’s garden primer has the simplest of beginnings… Clear illustrations and photographs add to the appeal.” —The English Garden
“If you’re new to gardening and want to get off on the right foot, The New Gardener’s Handbook is an excellent place to start.” —Connecticut Gardener
“A wheelbarrow full of advice that will be useful to most—from newbies to seasoned green thumbs, from apartment dwellers to homeowners with sprawling yards.” —Columbus Dispatch
“A worthwhile addition to any gardener’s library, for those times when you need a refresher or when you encounter an unknown pest or disease—or a potential new gardener to whom you’d like to loan a good resource!” —Horticulture
“With clear information and helpful illustrations, this is the comprehensive and much-needed guide for gardeners just getting started.” —Joe Lamp’l, Emmy Award–winning host and creator of Growing a Greener World, founder of joegardener.com
“An enlightening, accessible guide that’s brimming with valuable guidance.” —The Columbus Dispatch
“With plain language and detailed illustrations, this is an excellent place to dive into the rewarding world of gardening.” —The American Gardener