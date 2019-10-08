Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
The ABC Book
Write + Wipe
Learn to write the ABCs with Todd Parr! Featuring Todd’s signature humor, bold colors, and approachable illustrations, getting ready for kindergarten has never been this fun!Read More
Children will delight in learning how to write the alphabet alongside Todd Parr’s vibrant art. D is for Dog…but it’s wearing a pair of underwear! Each page will give the child several opportunities to trace and write the letter in upper and lowercase with silly pictures as reference.
This sturdy board book includes wipe-clean pages and a wipe-clean marker with eraser that clips into the book.
Board book
