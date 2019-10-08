Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

The ABC Book

Write + Wipe

by

Learn to write the ABCs with Todd Parr! Featuring Todd’s signature humor, bold colors, and approachable illustrations, getting ready for kindergarten has never been this fun!

Children will delight in learning how to write the alphabet alongside Todd Parr’s vibrant art. D is for Dog…but it’s wearing a pair of underwear! Each page will give the child several opportunities to trace and write the letter in upper and lowercase with silly pictures as reference.

This sturdy board book includes wipe-clean pages and a wipe-clean marker with eraser that clips into the book.

Genre: Children's Books / Juvenile Nonfiction / Language Arts / Handwriting

On Sale: June 2nd 2020

Price: $9.99 / $12.99 (CAD)

Page Count: 13

ISBN-13: 9780316495349

LB Kids Logo
Board book
What's Inside

