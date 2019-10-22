Reading Makes You Feel Good

Reading makes you feel good because…

You can imagine you are a scary dinosaur,

You can make someone feel better when they are sick,

And you can do it anywhere!



Reading Makes You Feel Good will inspire and encourage young children to delight in the joyful, rewarding experience of reading. With Todd Parr’s trademark bright, bold pictures and silly scenes, kids will learn that reading isn’t something that just happens at school or at home-it can happen anywhere! Todd shows us all the fun ways we can read- from in the library and in bed to in the bathtub and on the road. Targeted to those first beginning to read, this book invites children to read the main text as well as all the funny signs, labels, and messages hidden in the pictures.





