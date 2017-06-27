For coffee lovers everywhere, The Perfect Cup is the one book you'll need to appreciate coffee and it s growing status as a gourmet beverage. Coffee expert Timothy Castle chronicles the coffee revolution in America and offers state-of-the-art information on everything from the bean itself to brewing and appreciating the perfect cup. Do different brewing methods produce different-tasting coffees? What is the most common mistake people make at home with coffee? Is there reason to be concerned about “chemical” decaffeinating processes? These and many other questions are answered in this book.In a section entitled “How to Buy Coffee and Whom to Buy It From,” Castle includes interviews with more than thirty of America's foremost coffee retailers and roasters. He also provides an overview of the regions of the world where coffee is commonly grown, and offers more than two dozen unusual recipes featuring coffee in sauces, marinades, main courses, and desserts, such as Grilled Coffee–Marinated Lamb Chops, Cappuccino Muffins, and Chocolate Espresso Souffle.