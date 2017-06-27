Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Timothy J. Castle
Timothy James Castle is President of Castle & Company, importers of fine specialty coffees, located in Santa Monica, California. His affiliated company, Castle Communications, specializes in public relations and marketing for the food and beverage trades. Castle’s articles on coffee have appeared in both popular magazines and trade publications.
By the Author
The Perfect Cup
For coffee lovers everywhere, The Perfect Cup is the one book you'll need to appreciate coffee and it s growing status as a gourmet beverage.…