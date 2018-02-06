Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
When Violence Is the Answer
Learning How to Do What It Takes When Your Life Is at Stake
In a civilized society, violence is rarely the answer. But when it is-it’s the only answer.Read More
The sound of breaking glass downstairs in the middle of the night.
The words, “Move and you die.”
The hands on your child, or the knife to your throat.
In this essential book, self-protection expert and former military intelligence officer Tim Larkin changes the way we think about violence in order to save our lives. By deconstructing our assumptions about violence-its morality, its function in modern society, how it actually works-Larkin unlocks the shackles of our own taboos and arms us with what we need to know to prevent, prepare for, and survive the unthinkable event of life-or-death violence. Through a series of harrowing true-life stories, Larkin demonstrates that violence is a tool equally effective in the hands of the “bad guy” or the “good guy”; that the person who acts first, fastest and with the full force of their body is the one who survives; and that each and every one of us is capable of being that person when our lives are at stake.
An indispensable resource, When Violence is the Answer will remain with you long after you’ve finished reading, as the bedrock of your self-protection skills and knowledge.
Praise
"Larkin condenses twenty-five years of study and experience into a highly engaging book. Read it, study it, give it to people you love."—Gavin de Becker, bestselling author, The Gift of Fear
"I love books that challenge conventional wisdom. This book makes us confront issues most of us do our best to ignore. Tim Larkin has written a necessary and important book that gives a good hard look at topics - violence, chaos, fighting - that most people don't want to think about. You should read it - and then you should give it out as a gift to the people you care most about because this book could very well save their lives."—Tony Robbins, #1 New York Times bestselling author of Unshakeable and Money: Master the Game
"Excellent! In every way-from the opening, to the conclusion, to all the solid lifesaving, life-changing information in between-this book is solid gold."—Lt. Col. Dave Grossman, author of On Killing and Assassination Generation
"Tim Larkin is one of the most insightful violence and self-defense instructors I've ever known, and When Violence Is The Answer is a distillation and expansion of his quarter century's work in the field. As a thriller writer, I can promise you won't be able to put this book down, and as someone who has taken Tim's courses and used his teachings to make himself and his family safer in the world, I can promise this book will do the same for you."—Barry Eisler, New York Times bestselling author
"Tim Larkin has lived his life in the dark places that many people don't care to go. He's trained people to survive life and death situations. He's worked with the very tip of the spear of our military, including units whose missions will never see the light of day. That's why he's a perfect guide for the rest of us on how to handle, think about, and respond to violence. This is a brilliant and necessary book, and I can't recommend it strongly enough."—Steven Pressfield, author of Gates of Fireand The War of Art
"A timely survival manual for life in a strange era.... Just the attitude to adopt... Larkin provides some useful nuggets for these fraught times."—Kirkus