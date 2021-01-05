



Nancy Grace wasn’t always the iconic legal commentator we know today. One moment changed her entire future forever: her fiancé Keith was murdered just before their wedding. Driven to deliver justice for other crime victims, Nancy became a felony prosecutor and for a decade, put the “bad guys” behind bars in inner-city Atlanta.





Now, with a new and potentially life-saving book, Nancy puts her crime-fighting expertise to work to empower you stay safe in the face of daily dangers. Packed with practical advice and invaluable prevention tips, Don’t Be a Victim shows you how to:





Fend off threats of assaults, car-jack and home invasion

Defend yourself against online stalking, computer hackers and financial fraudsters

Stay safe in your own home, at school and other public settings like parking garages, elevators and campsites

Protect yourself while shopping, driving and even on vacation





With insights on so many potential threats, you’ll be empowered to protect yourself and your children at home and in the world at large by being proactive! Nancy’s crime-fighting expertise helps keep you, your family, and those you love out of harm’s way.