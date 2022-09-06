Orders over $45 ship FREE
THE JANUARY 6 REPORT
Findings From the Select Committee to Investigate the Jan. 6 Attack on the U.S. Capitol With Reporting, Analysis and Visuals by The New York Times
With exclusive reporting, eyewitness accounts and analysis from the Pulitzer Prize-winning staff of The New York Times, this edition of THE JANUARY 6 REPORT offers the definitive record of the attack on the U.S. Capitol.
Read the report from the select committee’s investigation into the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol, with accompanying insights from New York Times reporters who’ve covered the story from the beginning.
This edition from The New York Times and Twelve Books contains:
• THE JANUARY 6 REPORT from the Select Committee
• Reporting and analysis from The New York Times that puts the committee’s findings in context
• A timeline of key events
• Photos and illustrations, including detailed maps that show the paths insurrectionists took to breach the Capitol
• Interviews, transcripts and documents that complement the Committee’s investigation
• A list of key participants from the Jan. 6 hearings
A critical examination of the facts and circumstances surrounding that dark day, THE JANUARY 6 REPORT promises to be the definitive account of what happened, with recommendations from the committee about how to safeguard the future of American democracy.
