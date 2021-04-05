Return your focus to one familiar task at a time to reclaim your attention, productivity, and happiness.



Neurological research definitively and repeatedly concludes that there is a bottleneck in our cognitive function — when we do more than one thing at a time, we become less efficient and more error‑prone. Our systems get overloaded and we crash. In fact, we are actually wired to monotask—to give dedicated focus to one task at a time.



Whether you call it monotasking, mindfulness, being present, or any other name, the goal is the same: Give your focus to one thing at a time and do it with your all. When we do things with our full focus, completely tuning our bodies and our brains in to one activity—like reading a book, listening to someone in a conversation, or paying attention to our surroundings while we go for a walk—amazing things can happen.



Drawing on research in psychology, neuroscience, and mindfulness, The Twelve Monotasks breaks down twelve everyday activities to strengthen our “monotasking” muscle so that we can rebuild and expand our attention spans. When we focus on what we are doing, where we are and who we are with, we can rediscover our ability to enjoy life, connect with others, and succeed in all that we do. And in the end, it makes us happier, more productive, and more present — in all aspects of our lives.

