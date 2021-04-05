Thatcher Wine is a successful entrepreneur, dedicated father, cancer survivor, and published author. He is the Founder & CEO of Juniper Books, a company based in Boulder, Colorado that specializes in custom curated libraries and designing special edition book sets. Juniper Books has a global reach with over 22,000 customers in 57 countries; 73,000 Instagram followers; and an enviable client list of celebrities and business leaders including Gwyneth Paltrow, Oprah Winfrey, and Shonda Rhimes.

Thatcher is the co-author of For the Love of Books: Designing and Curating a Home Library, published by Gibbs Smith in September 2019, which has sold 20,000 units in special markets. Thatcher’s work has been featured in The New York Times, Wall Street Journal, Architectural Digest, Elle Decor, New York Magazine, on CBS Sunday Morning, and numerous other media outlets. Thatcher plans to launch a monotasking-focused podcast in 2020 that will feature interviews with well-known gurus from the worlds of art, literature, business, entertainment, and sports.