Temple Grandin's Guide to Working with Farm Animals
Temple Grandin's Guide to Working with Farm Animals

Safe, Humane Livestock Handling Practices for the Small Farm

by Temple Grandin, PhD

May 2, 2017

Description

Award-winning author Temple Grandin is famous for her groundbreaking approach to decoding animal behavior. Now she extends her expert guidance to small-scale farming operations. Grandin’s fascinating explanations of how herd animals think — describing their senses, fears, instincts, and memories — and how to analyze their behavior, will help you handle your livestock more safely and effectively. You’ll learn to become a skilled observer of animal movement and behavior, and detailed illustrations will help you set up simple and efficient facilities for managing a small herd of 3 to 25 cattle or pigs, or 5 to 100 goats or sheep.

