Trash Can Nights
Jack and Hannah Schwartz, Danny Uribe, and Dorothy Wu are back for another unforgettable year in this exciting, hilarious sequel to Teddy Steinkellner???s Trash Can Days. The stakes are higher than ever as they faceoff against heartbreak, gangs, the popular crowd . . . and, of course, bloodthirsty, feral forest cats.Read More
What's Inside
Reader Reviews
Praise
PRAISE FOR TRASH CAN DAYS: A MIDDLE SCHOOL SAGA
"Steinkellner skillfully juggles a large cast, giving even minor characters distinctive voices and making their disappointments and growth feel real." —Publishers Weekly
