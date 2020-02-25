Trash Can Days

Jake Schwartz is not looking forward to middle school. Having his older sister Hannah there is no consolation. The only saving grace is that Danny Uribe, his lifelong best friend, will be by his side. Or will he? The two barely have any classes together, and since Danny’s summer growth spurt, there’s been a growing distance between them. Meanwhile, Hannah has her own problems — being Queen Bee is not easy. The other girls are out for blood, and boys are so…exhausting. Danny surprises her with his maturity (and kissing skills), but she knows Jake would be devastated if he knew about their relationship. Dorothy Wu couldn’t care less about school politics. But when she joins the writing club, she meets a young lad with heroic potential. In the course of a year at San Paulo Junior High, these four lives will intersect in unique and hilarious ways. Friendships will grow and change. Reputations will transform. And maybe one of them will become a man.