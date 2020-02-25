Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Ginny Louise and the School Field Day
Nobody loves Truman Elementary more than Ginny Louise. She didn’t think school could get any better until–
School Field Day!
Ball throws, long jumps, tug-of-war, and, to top it all off, a sack race! Ginny Louise is game for it all.
But the Truman Elementary Troublemakers, Cap’n Catastrophe, Destructo Dude, and Make-My-Day May, aren’t playing fair. When they go too far, can Ginny Louise use her irrepressible good humor to give everyone a reason to cheer?
Jaws will drop and eyes will pop before this School Field Day crosses the finish line.
Praise for Ginny Louise and the School Showdown:
“Never underestimate the power of good, especially when it’s wrapped up in as sweet a package as Ginny Louise.”–Kirkus
“This is a fun new take on the anti-bullying story, as Ginny Louise gets her way through optimism, kindness, and sheer stubbornness. Lively illustrations, the subtle Western theme, and a positive message will have kids kicking up their heels in their own hoedowns: yippee-ki-yay!”–Booklist
What's Inside
Reader Reviews
Praise
"This is a fun new take on the antibullying story, as Ginny Louise gets her way through optimism, kindness, and sheer stubbornness. The anthropomorphic animal characters-Ginny Louise is a hedgehog, and May is a raccoon-are reminiscent of Kevin Henkes' mouse books and Marc Brown's aardvark Arthur. Lively illustrations, the subtle western theme, and a positive message will have kids kicking up their heels in their own hoedowns: yippee-ki-yay!"—Booklist
"Sauer may just be onto something in the struggle against bullying. Never underestimate the power of good, especially when it's wrapped up in as sweet a package as Ginny Louise."—Kirkus