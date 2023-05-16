Crossroads

Salads

I'm a firm believer in eating what's good when it's good, and salads are the ultimate platform for showcasing produce at its finest any time of year.

Although some of the salads in this chapter feature greens, such as kale and my favorite type of spinach, others incorporate a wide range of vegetables with contrasting textures and flavors. Adding ingredients like fruits, nuts, and grains can turn a salad into one of the most satisfying parts of the meal.

Making your own vinaigrette is mandatory. The base of vinaigrette is acid and oil; all of the other components, like garlic and herbs, are yours for customizing. Be sure your oil is of high quality and hasn't been on the shelf (or, even worse, near the stove) for months, losing flavor and gradually turning rancid. Lastly, do not overdress or drown salads in vinaigrette; the dressing should serve as a subtle counterpoint to the ingredients in the salad itself.

Any of these salads can be served either as a prelude to a main course or as a light entrée. You can make the recipes that follow as written, but I urge you to use your imagination and to be flexible. Ultimately, let your local farmers' market lead you to ingredients that are seasonal, fresh, and at their peak.

Spring Chopped Salad with Whole-Grain-Mustard Vinaigrette

Baby Beet Salad with Apples, Candied Walnuts, and Balsamic Reduction

Spicy Moroccan Carrot Salad with Chili and Cumin

Watermelon Salad with Persian Cucumbers, Cherry Tomatoes, and Balsamic Reduction

Peach Salad with Balsamic-Glazed Cipollini Onions, Toasted Hazelnuts, and Mint Vinaigrette

Melon Salad with Watercress and Oroblanco Vinaigrette

Shaved Brussels Sprouts with Za'atar, Lemon, and Pine Nuts

Kale Salad with Currants, Pine Nuts, and Lemon-Thyme Vinaigrette

Bloomsdale Spinach Salad with Black Garlic Vinaigrette

Israeli Couscous with Champagne Grapes, Haricots Verts, and Marcona Almonds

Butternut Squash Farinata with Arugula Salad and Pomegranate Vinaigrette

Spring Chopped Salad with Whole-Grain-Mustard Vinaigrette Serves 4

As so often happens in a restaurant kitchen, this salad came together unintentionally. While prepping our spring menu one evening, Scot grabbed the freshest, best-looking ingredients and tossed them in a bowl, and this salad was born. The combination is a mix of textures and flavors—sweet peas, sharp radishes, soft and tender pea tendrils, and crunchy celery. Tart mustard vinaigrette is the right finish for the sweet vegetables.

1 cup shelled fresh peas

½ pound sugar snap peas, strings removed and halved lengthwise

2 watermelon radishes (see Note) or 4 regular radishes, thinly sliced on a mandoline

4 celery stalks, thinly sliced

½ cup celery leaves

½ cup fresh flat-leaf parsley leaves

½ cup Whole-Grain-Mustard Vinaigrette (recipe follows)

Flaked sea salt, such as Maldon

Freshly ground black pepper

Pea tendrils, for garnish

Bring a small pot of salted water to a boil over high heat. Prepare an ice bath by filling a large bowl halfway with water and adding a tray of ice cubes.

Blanch the peas in the boiling water for only about 30 seconds; they will become tender very quickly. Drain the peas and plunge into the ice bath to shock them—i.e., stop the cooking process and cool them quickly; this procedure also sets the vibrant green color.

Drain the peas again and put in a mixing bowl. Add the snap peas, radishes, celery, celery leaves, and parsley. Drizzle the salad with the vinaigrette, season with flaked sea salt and pepper, and gently toss to coat the vegetables.

Divide the salad among chilled plates and top with pea tendrils.

Whole-Grain-Mustard Vinaigrette

Makes about ¾ cup

Whole-grain mustard gives this vinaigrette texture and bite. Look for coarse-ground or stone-ground mustard if you can't find whole-grain.

1 tablespoon whole-grain mustard

1 small shallot, minced

¼ cup white wine vinegar

1½ teaspoons agave nectar

½ cup extra-virgin olive oil

Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper

Combine the mustard, shallot, vinegar, agave, and oil in a small mixing bowl or a Mason jar and season with salt and pepper. Whisk or shake vigorously to blend. Leftover vinaigrette can be kept covered in the refrigerator for up to 1 week.

Baby Beet Salad with Apples, Candied Walnuts, and Balsamic Reduction Serves 4

When buying beets, choose the younger, smaller ones—large, mature beets can have a bitter, almost dirty taste, whereas baby beets have a sweet, more concentrated flavor (you can even eat them raw). For this recipe, use a mix of rainbow baby beets, not just the familiar red ones. Not only are golden and candy-stripe beets (also known as Chioggia) gorgeous, each adds its own flavor. And don't discard the beet greens; they're wonderful simply sautéed in olive oil and garlic or tossed into a soup, stew, or risotto.

4 fresh thyme sprigs

2 bay leaves

2 tablespoons white balsamic vinegar

1 tablespoon agave nectar

1 teaspoon whole black peppercorns

1 teaspoon kosher salt, plus more for seasoning

16 baby rainbow beets, such as golden, red, and candy stripe (about 3 bunches total; about 1½ inches in diameter), rinsed and tops trimmed

1 large Granny Smith apple

¼ cup Balsamic Reduction (see recipe)

½ cup Candied Walnuts (recipe follows)

¼ cup Kite Hill almond ricotta

¼ cup micro arugula

Freshly ground black pepper

Extra-virgin olive oil

To prepare the beets: Pour 8 cups of filtered water into a medium pot and add the thyme, bay leaves, vinegar, agave, peppercorns, and salt. Add the beets and bring the liquid to a boil, then reduce the heat to low and simmer until the beets are tender, 30 to 40 minutes. To check for doneness, insert a paring knife into the center of a beet; it should slide in without any resistance.

Prepare an ice bath by filling a large bowl halfway with water and adding a tray of ice cubes.

Drain the beets and transfer to the ice bath to cool.

Once the beets are completely cool, drain them and rub off the skins with paper towels. If using red beets, it's wise to wear rubber gloves and put a piece of wax paper on your cutting board so everything doesn't get stained red! Cut the beets in half or into quarters, depending on size. Put them in a bowl and refrigerate until chilled. (The beets can be prepared a day in advance, covered, and refrigerated.)

To prepare the apple: Remove the stem and halve the apple from top to bottom. Using a mandoline or a very sharp knife, slice the apple lengthwise as thin as possible; cut each slice in half so you end up with half-moons. Trim the remaining core.

To serve: Dip a pastry brush in the balsamic reduction and paint a long stripe along the base of a platter or on each of four individual plates. Arrange the beets decoratively on top and nestle the apple slices in between them. Top the salad with the candied walnuts, dollops of the cheese, and the arugula. Season with salt and pepper, drizzle with olive oil, and serve.

Candied Walnuts

Makes about 2 cups

These candied walnuts will add a spicy-sweet crunch to your salads. Take note that cooked sugar is stubborn to remove from even nonstick pans. To clean, while the candied walnuts are drying, add water to the empty skillet and bring to a boil to dissolve the baked sugar. Remove from the heat, let cool, and wipe the pan dry.

1 cup raw walnut halves and pieces

½ cup unrefined cane sugar

2 tablespoons filtered water

½ teaspoon cayenne

Put a large nonstick skillet over medium heat, add the nuts, and lightly toast them, shaking the pan from time to time to prevent burning, until they smell nutty and are light golden, about 8 minutes.

Sprinkle the sugar over the nuts and cook, tossing, until the sugar melts, about 5 minutes. Add the water and the cayenne and cook, stirring constantly, until the nuts are caramelized and well coated in the sugar syrup, about 5 minutes.

Transfer the candied walnuts to a baking sheet lined with a silicone mat or parchment paper, making sure that the pieces are not touching or sticking together. Set aside to cool for at least 10 minutes before serving. Leftover walnuts can be kept in an airtight container or resealable plastic bag for up to 1 week.

Spicy Moroccan Carrot Salad with Chili and Cumin Serves 4

This recipe has sentimental meaning for me—it is an ode to my childhood nanny, Sol. Both of my parents worked full-time, so for the first eight years of my life, my sisters and I were like Sol's adopted children. Sol came to Israel from Morocco in the mid-1950s, and years later, thankfully, she found her way to the Ronnen household. Her cooking was so different from the food we knew. Sol's was laced with chilies and spices, and her carrot salad was a mainstay on the table.

She made this dish with sliced carrots and a type of chili pepper that, sadly, isn't available outside Israel. So I restructured her killer recipe using whole rainbow carrots and guajillo chilies.

1½ pounds small rainbow carrots (about 24), tops trimmed

Marinade

8 dried red chilies, such as guajillo, stems removed

½ cup red wine vinegar

3 garlic cloves, coarsely chopped

1 teaspoon ground cumin

½ teaspoon kosher salt

½ teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

½ teaspoon red pepper flakes

½ cup extra-virgin olive oil

¼ cup micro greens, such as Hearts on Fire (see Note)

¼ cup Rosemary-Fried Almonds (see recipe) or toasted Marcona almonds, smashed with a mallet or heavy pan

Flaked sea salt, such as Maldon

To prepare the carrots: Bring a large pot of lightly salted water to a boil over high heat. Prepare an ice bath by filling a large bowl halfway with water and adding a tray of ice cubes.

Blanch the carrots in the boiling water until tender when pierced with a knife, about 3 minutes. Drain the carrots and plunge into the ice bath to shock them—i.e., stop the cooking and cool them quickly; this procedure also locks in the carrots' bright color.

Drain the carrots again. You want them to be relatively uniform in size, so if any of them are large, cut them lengthwise in half.

To prepare the marinade: Put a small dry skillet over low heat, add the chilies, and toast for 1 or 2 minutes; shake the pan so they don't scorch. Break up the chilies and put them in a food processor. Pulse the chilies to a coarse powder; you should have about ½ cup.

Put the chili powder in a mixing bowl, add the vinegar, garlic, cumin, kosher salt, black pepper, and red pepper flakes, and whisk until blended. While whisking, slowly pour in the oil in a stream until emulsified.

Put the carrots in a mixing bowl and pour in the chili mixture, tossing to coat. Marinate for 1 to 2 hours, tossing periodically.

To serve: Crisscross the carrots on a platter. Scatter the micro greens and almonds on top and season with flaked sea salt.

Hearts on Fire

Hearts on Fire is a variety of micro greens with garnet-colored veins and stems. They not only give stunning color to a dish but also add a vibrant tart, citrusy flavor, reminiscent of sorrel.

Watermelon Salad with Persian Cucumbers, Cherry Tomatoes, and Balsamic Reduction Serves 4

Watermelon, cucumbers, and tomatoes are all at their peak at around the same time in the summer, so it only makes sense to combine them in a salad. Each fruit and vegetable is purposefully cut large here—I want each piece to be its own perfect bite of summer, followed by another, so that moving from vegetable to vegetable on the plate is like eating a four-course tasting menu. The almond ricotta and the slight sweetness of the balsamic reduction are what tie the whole dish together.

¼ cup Kite Hill almond ricotta

4 Persian cucumbers (4 inches long), ends trimmed and skin peeled off in strips to create a striped effect

2 tablespoons white wine vinegar

½ small seedless yellow watermelon (about 1½ pounds)

½ small seedless red watermelon (about 1½ pounds)

¼ cup Balsamic Reduction (see recipe)

16 cherry tomatoes

¼ cup pistachios, toasted and smashed with a mallet or heavy pan

¼ cup micro basil

Flaked sea salt, such as Maldon

Freshly ground black pepper

Extra-virgin olive oil

Scoop the ricotta into a fine-mesh sieve and place it over a bowl. Let it drain for 20 minutes. Discard the water.

Put the cucumbers in a bowl, add the vinegar, and cover with cold water. Set aside for 10 to 15 minutes while you prepare the watermelon.

To prepare the watermelon: Trim off the rind and discard. Cut each watermelon half horizontally into four 1-inch-thick slabs. Lay the slabs on the cutting board and slice into 1-inch-wide strips. Square off the ends and lay the melon pieces horizontally on the board. Holding the knife blade at a 45-degree angle, cut a 1-inch-long piece from one end of the strip. Move the knife about 1 inch and make a cut straight down, so you have another piece with a flat end and an angled end. Repeat the process with all of the watermelon strips; you should have 16. Set aside.

Drain the cucumbers and cut them in the same way you did the watermelon, so you have 16 pieces.

To serve: Dip a pastry brush in the balsamic reduction and paint a long stripe along the base of a platter or on each of four individual plates. Arrange the red and yellow watermelon and cucumbers decoratively on top, standing the pieces upright on their flat ends. Nestle the tomatoes in between. Top the salad with the pistachios, ricotta, and basil. Season with flaked sea salt and pepper, drizzle with oil, and serve immediately.

Peach Salad with Balsamic-Glazed Cipollini Onions, Toasted Hazelnuts, and Mint Vinaigrette Serves 4

Stone fruit, especially peaches, are one of my favorite gifts of summer. Here, the sweetness of juicy peaches plays off the savory roasted onions and the sharp watercress. Toasted hazelnuts add a necessary crunch and a bit of fat to round out this light salad.

½ pound cipollini onions (see Note) or 8 shallots

2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil

1 cup balsamic vinegar

Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper

2 bunches watercress, stems trimmed (about 8 cups lightly packed)

4 ripe yellow peaches, halved, pitted, and cut into 8 slices each

About ¼ cup Mint Vinaigrette (recipe follows)

¼ cup hazelnuts, toasted and crushed (see Note)

Flaked sea salt, such as Maldon

To prepare the onions: Bring a large pot of lightly salted water to a boil over high heat. Prepare an ice bath by filling a large bowl halfway with water and adding a tray of ice cubes.

Blanch the onions in the boiling water for about 1 minute. Drain the onions and plunge into the ice bath to shock them—i.e., stop the cooking process and cool them quickly. Drain the cooled onions in a colander and peel them.

Put the onions in a mixing bowl and drizzle with the oil. Pour in the vinegar, season with kosher salt and pepper, and turn the onions over so they are well coated. Set the onions aside for 10 minutes to soak up the vinegar.

Preheat the oven to 400°F.

Transfer the onions, along with the vinegar, to a small baking pan. Roast for 45 minutes, or until the onions are tender and deep purple. Set aside to cool. Cut the cooled onions into quarters.

To serve: Put the watercress in a large salad bowl. Add the peach segments and roasted onions and spoon on enough vinaigrette to coat lightly. Divide among four chilled small salad bowls, distributing the peaches and onions evenly. Top with hazelnuts and sprinkle with flaked sea salt.

Mint Vinaigrette

Makes about 1 cup

For this light summer vinaigrette, I prefer white balsamic vinegar for its golden color and clean aftertaste. It complements summer fruits and delicate greens, such as butter lettuce.

1½ cups fresh mint leaves, coarsely chopped

1 tablespoon fresh flat-leaf parsley leaves

¼ cup white balsamic vinegar

2 garlic cloves, coarsely chopped

1 small shallot, coarsely chopped

1 teaspoon light brown sugar

½ teaspoon kosher salt

½ teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

¾ cup grapeseed oil

Combine the mint, parsley, vinegar, garlic, shallot, sugar, salt, and pepper in the bowl of a food processor and process for about 1 minute, until smooth and green. With the motor running, pour in the oil in a steady stream, making sure it directly hits the blade (this is the best way to distribute the oil and emulsify it evenly and quickly). Pour the vinaigrette into a container or jar, cover, and shake it well just before using. Leftover vinaigrette can be kept covered in the refrigerator for up to 5 days.

Cipollini Onions

Pronounced "chip-oh-LEE-nee," cipollini are sweet flattened flying saucer–shaped onions originally from Italy. Blanching the onions makes it much easier to peel these little guys. Cipollini are becoming much more widely available; Melissa's is one of my favorite brands. If they are not available, you can substitute shallots.

Toasting Hazelnuts

Spread the hazelnuts on a baking sheet and roast in a 350°F oven for 10 to 12 minutes, until fragrant and golden brown. If there are skins on the hazelnuts, wrap the warm nuts snugly in a kitchen towel and rub them together to loosen the skins. Then put in a colander and shake to sift off the skins.

To crush the nuts, when they have cooled, put them in a resealable plastic bag and smash them with a mallet or heavy pan.

Melon Salad with Watercress and Oroblanco Vinaigrette Serves 4

When it comes to grapefruit, the Oroblanco is the best. Developed by scientists at the University of California, this hybrid is a cross between a white grapefruit and an acidless pomelo. It has a distinctively citrusy, floral aroma and is less abrasive on the palate than regular grapefruit. Ripe summer melon adds subtle sweetness to the salad, while peppery watercress and fresh mint are the perfect partners for the mild tartness of the Oroblanco. This salad is a lovely start to any summer meal.

1 ripe canary or honeydew melon (about 2 pounds; see Note)

2 Oroblanco or other seedless white grapefruits

½ cup fresh mint leaves, cut into chiffonade

½ cup finely diced Kite Hill truffle, dill, and chive soft fresh almond milk cheese (optional)

½ cup watercress, stems trimmed

¼ cup Oroblanco Vinaigrette (recipe follows)

Flaked sea salt, such as Maldon

Freshly ground black pepper

To prepare the melon: Slice a small disk off the bottom of the melon so it can stand upright on a cutting board. Cut the melon down the middle to halve it and scoop out the seeds and membranes with a tablespoon. Halve the melon pieces again, so you have four ½-inch-thick slabs. Lay the slabs on the cutting board and, using a 1-inch round cutter, punch out 5 circles from each slab. Set aside. Discard the rind.

To suprême (segment) the grapefruits: First slice off the top and bottom of each one and stand upright on a cutting board. Use a paring knife to cut off the skin and bitter white pith of the fruit in strips from top to bottom, following the natural round shape and turning the grapefruit as you go. Trim off any white pith that remains. Hold each grapefruit over a bowl to catch the juices and carefully cut along the membranes on both sides of each segment to free it, letting the pieces drop into the bowl. Squeeze the juice from the grapefruit membranes into the bowl; you'll need the juice for the vinaigrette.

To serve: Arrange 5 melon rounds on each plate. Strew the mint ribbons over them. Scatter the grapefruit segments, cheese, if using, and watercress on top. Drizzle with the vinaigrette and season with flaked sea salt and pepper.

Canary Melon

The bright-yellow canary melon gets its name from the color of the tiny bird. The flesh is actually light green, with a sweet flavor that is slightly tangier than that of honeydew. If canary melon is not available, substitute honeydew.

Oroblanco Vinaigrette

Makes about 1 cup

To keep the vinaigrette light, I use a combination of olive oil and neutral-flavored grapeseed oil. Olive oil alone would overwhelm the delicate flavor of the grapefruit juice.

½ shallot, minced

2 garlic cloves, minced

4 fresh basil leaves, finely chopped

Pinch of red pepper flakes

¼ cup fresh Oroblanco grapefruit juice (reserved from salad)

¼ cup white balsamic vinegar

¼ cup extra-virgin olive oil

¼ cup grapeseed oil

Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper

Combine the shallot, garlic, basil, and red pepper flakes in a small mixing bowl or a Mason jar. Add the juice, vinegar, and oils, season with salt and black pepper, and whisk or shake vigorously to blend. Leftover vinaigrette can be kept covered in the refrigerator for up to 1 week.

Shaved Brussels Sprouts with Za'atar, Lemon, and Pine Nuts Serves 4

With only a handful of ingredients, this unusual salad couldn't be easier. People often cook Brussels sprouts until they are a mushy, bitter mess. When shaved raw, these badass cabbage buds are an entirely different beast. Delicate and hearty at the same time, this is one of those make-ahead salads where the flavors get even better if it is allowed to stand.

1 pound Brussels sprouts (about 30), tough outer leaves discarded and stem ends trimmed

4 baby rainbow carrots

Finely grated zest and juice of 2 lemons

1 tablespoon za'atar (see Note)

3 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil

Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper

¼ cup pine nuts, toasted

Prepare an ice bath by filling a large bowl halfway with water and adding a tray of ice cubes.

Using a mandoline or a very sharp knife, slice the Brussels sprouts and carrots as thin as possible. Put them in the ice bath for 5 minutes to crisp them up.

Drain the sprouts and carrots and dry well in a salad spinner, or drain in a colander and pat dry. Transfer to a mixing bowl. Add the lemon zest and juice, za'atar, and oil; season with salt and pepper, and toss with your hands to coat. Sprinkle in the pine nuts and toss again to combine.

If you have time, allow the salad to stand for 15 minutes. Serve the salad on a platter or divide among four individual plates.

Kale Salad with Currants, Pine Nuts, and Lemon-Thyme Vinaigrette Serves 4

Raw kale can be tough, so it has to be treated right. Yet all of the talk about "massaging" kale to make the leaves tender and palatable is nonsense. The key to achieving a melt-in-your-mouth texture is to cut the robust green leaves into a fine chiffonade, resembling strands of confetti. Once the kale is shredded, you don't have to chew it endlessly to break down the tough leaves. But be sure to dress the salad with the vinaigrette about 10 minutes before serving, so it has a chance to soak into the kale and soften it a bit.

2 bunches (about 1½ pounds) black kale (aka Tuscan or lacinato kale or cavolo nero; see Note)

½ cup dried currants

½ cup pine nuts, toasted

¼ cup Lemon-Thyme Vinaigrette (recipe follows)

Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper

One at a time, lay each kale leaf upside down on a cutting board and use a paring knife to cut down both sides of the center rib to remove it. Stack a few leaves at a time, roll them into a tight cigar shape, and cut crosswise into thin ribbons (no more than ⅛ inch). You should have about 6 cups shredded kale.

Put the shredded kale in a colander or salad spinner and rinse well with cold water. Drain and dry well.