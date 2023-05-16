Search
Crossroads
Extraordinary Recipes from the Restaurant That Is Reinventing Vegan Cuisine
Contributors
By Tal Ronnen
With Scot Jones
With Serafina Magnussen
Food & Wine
“The Best Cookbook Gifts for Vegans”
Vice
“Best Food Books of the Year”
USA Today
Reinventing plant-based eating is what Tal Ronnen is all about. At his Los Angeles restaurant, Crossroads, the menu is vegan, but there are no soybeans or bland seitan to be found. He and his executive chef, Scot Jones, turn seasonal vegetables, beans, nuts, and grains into sophisticated Mediterranean fare—think warm bowls of tomato-sauced pappardelle, plates of spicy carrot salad, and crunchy flatbreads piled high with roasted vegetables. In Crossroads, an IACP Cookbook Award finalist, Ronnen teaches readers to make his recipes and proves that the flavors we crave are easily replicated in dishes made without animal products. With accessible, unfussy recipes, Crossroads takes plant-based eating firmly out of the realm of hippie health food and into a cuisine that fits perfectly with today’s modern palate. The recipes are photographed in sumptuous detail, and with more than 100 of them for weeknight dinners, snacks and appetizers, special occasion meals, desserts, and more, this book is an indispensable resource for healthy, mindful eaters everywhere.
Excerpt
Salads
I'm a firm believer in eating what's good when it's good, and salads are the ultimate platform for showcasing produce at its finest any time of year.
Although some of the salads in this chapter feature greens, such as kale and my favorite type of spinach, others incorporate a wide range of vegetables with contrasting textures and flavors. Adding ingredients like fruits, nuts, and grains can turn a salad into one of the most satisfying parts of the meal.
Making your own vinaigrette is mandatory. The base of vinaigrette is acid and oil; all of the other components, like garlic and herbs, are yours for customizing. Be sure your oil is of high quality and hasn't been on the shelf (or, even worse, near the stove) for months, losing flavor and gradually turning rancid. Lastly, do not overdress or drown salads in vinaigrette; the dressing should serve as a subtle counterpoint to the ingredients in the salad itself.
Any of these salads can be served either as a prelude to a main course or as a light entrée. You can make the recipes that follow as written, but I urge you to use your imagination and to be flexible. Ultimately, let your local farmers' market lead you to ingredients that are seasonal, fresh, and at their peak.
Spring Chopped Salad with Whole-Grain-Mustard Vinaigrette
Baby Beet Salad with Apples, Candied Walnuts, and Balsamic Reduction
Spicy Moroccan Carrot Salad with Chili and Cumin
Watermelon Salad with Persian Cucumbers, Cherry Tomatoes, and Balsamic Reduction
Peach Salad with Balsamic-Glazed Cipollini Onions, Toasted Hazelnuts, and Mint Vinaigrette
Melon Salad with Watercress and Oroblanco Vinaigrette
Shaved Brussels Sprouts with Za'atar, Lemon, and Pine Nuts
Kale Salad with Currants, Pine Nuts, and Lemon-Thyme Vinaigrette
Bloomsdale Spinach Salad with Black Garlic Vinaigrette
Israeli Couscous with Champagne Grapes, Haricots Verts, and Marcona Almonds
Butternut Squash Farinata with Arugula Salad and Pomegranate Vinaigrette
Spring Chopped Salad with Whole-Grain-Mustard Vinaigrette Serves 4
As so often happens in a restaurant kitchen, this salad came together unintentionally. While prepping our spring menu one evening, Scot grabbed the freshest, best-looking ingredients and tossed them in a bowl, and this salad was born. The combination is a mix of textures and flavors—sweet peas, sharp radishes, soft and tender pea tendrils, and crunchy celery. Tart mustard vinaigrette is the right finish for the sweet vegetables.
1 cup shelled fresh peas
½ pound sugar snap peas, strings removed and halved lengthwise
2 watermelon radishes (see Note) or 4 regular radishes, thinly sliced on a mandoline
4 celery stalks, thinly sliced
½ cup celery leaves
½ cup fresh flat-leaf parsley leaves
½ cup Whole-Grain-Mustard Vinaigrette (recipe follows)
Flaked sea salt, such as Maldon
Freshly ground black pepper
Pea tendrils, for garnish
Bring a small pot of salted water to a boil over high heat. Prepare an ice bath by filling a large bowl halfway with water and adding a tray of ice cubes.
Blanch the peas in the boiling water for only about 30 seconds; they will become tender very quickly. Drain the peas and plunge into the ice bath to shock them—i.e., stop the cooking process and cool them quickly; this procedure also sets the vibrant green color.
Drain the peas again and put in a mixing bowl. Add the snap peas, radishes, celery, celery leaves, and parsley. Drizzle the salad with the vinaigrette, season with flaked sea salt and pepper, and gently toss to coat the vegetables.
Divide the salad among chilled plates and top with pea tendrils.
Whole-Grain-Mustard Vinaigrette
Makes about ¾ cup
Whole-grain mustard gives this vinaigrette texture and bite. Look for coarse-ground or stone-ground mustard if you can't find whole-grain.
1 tablespoon whole-grain mustard
1 small shallot, minced
¼ cup white wine vinegar
1½ teaspoons agave nectar
½ cup extra-virgin olive oil
Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper
Combine the mustard, shallot, vinegar, agave, and oil in a small mixing bowl or a Mason jar and season with salt and pepper. Whisk or shake vigorously to blend. Leftover vinaigrette can be kept covered in the refrigerator for up to 1 week.
Baby Beet Salad with Apples, Candied Walnuts, and Balsamic Reduction Serves 4
When buying beets, choose the younger, smaller ones—large, mature beets can have a bitter, almost dirty taste, whereas baby beets have a sweet, more concentrated flavor (you can even eat them raw). For this recipe, use a mix of rainbow baby beets, not just the familiar red ones. Not only are golden and candy-stripe beets (also known as Chioggia) gorgeous, each adds its own flavor. And don't discard the beet greens; they're wonderful simply sautéed in olive oil and garlic or tossed into a soup, stew, or risotto.
4 fresh thyme sprigs
2 bay leaves
2 tablespoons white balsamic vinegar
1 tablespoon agave nectar
1 teaspoon whole black peppercorns
1 teaspoon kosher salt, plus more for seasoning
16 baby rainbow beets, such as golden, red, and candy stripe (about 3 bunches total; about 1½ inches in diameter), rinsed and tops trimmed
1 large Granny Smith apple
¼ cup Balsamic Reduction (see recipe)
½ cup Candied Walnuts (recipe follows)
¼ cup Kite Hill almond ricotta
¼ cup micro arugula
Freshly ground black pepper
Extra-virgin olive oil
To prepare the beets: Pour 8 cups of filtered water into a medium pot and add the thyme, bay leaves, vinegar, agave, peppercorns, and salt. Add the beets and bring the liquid to a boil, then reduce the heat to low and simmer until the beets are tender, 30 to 40 minutes. To check for doneness, insert a paring knife into the center of a beet; it should slide in without any resistance.
Prepare an ice bath by filling a large bowl halfway with water and adding a tray of ice cubes.
Drain the beets and transfer to the ice bath to cool.
Once the beets are completely cool, drain them and rub off the skins with paper towels. If using red beets, it's wise to wear rubber gloves and put a piece of wax paper on your cutting board so everything doesn't get stained red! Cut the beets in half or into quarters, depending on size. Put them in a bowl and refrigerate until chilled. (The beets can be prepared a day in advance, covered, and refrigerated.)
To prepare the apple: Remove the stem and halve the apple from top to bottom. Using a mandoline or a very sharp knife, slice the apple lengthwise as thin as possible; cut each slice in half so you end up with half-moons. Trim the remaining core.
To serve: Dip a pastry brush in the balsamic reduction and paint a long stripe along the base of a platter or on each of four individual plates. Arrange the beets decoratively on top and nestle the apple slices in between them. Top the salad with the candied walnuts, dollops of the cheese, and the arugula. Season with salt and pepper, drizzle with olive oil, and serve.
Candied Walnuts
Makes about 2 cups
These candied walnuts will add a spicy-sweet crunch to your salads. Take note that cooked sugar is stubborn to remove from even nonstick pans. To clean, while the candied walnuts are drying, add water to the empty skillet and bring to a boil to dissolve the baked sugar. Remove from the heat, let cool, and wipe the pan dry.
1 cup raw walnut halves and pieces
½ cup unrefined cane sugar
2 tablespoons filtered water
½ teaspoon cayenne
Put a large nonstick skillet over medium heat, add the nuts, and lightly toast them, shaking the pan from time to time to prevent burning, until they smell nutty and are light golden, about 8 minutes.
Sprinkle the sugar over the nuts and cook, tossing, until the sugar melts, about 5 minutes. Add the water and the cayenne and cook, stirring constantly, until the nuts are caramelized and well coated in the sugar syrup, about 5 minutes.
Transfer the candied walnuts to a baking sheet lined with a silicone mat or parchment paper, making sure that the pieces are not touching or sticking together. Set aside to cool for at least 10 minutes before serving. Leftover walnuts can be kept in an airtight container or resealable plastic bag for up to 1 week.
Spicy Moroccan Carrot Salad with Chili and Cumin Serves 4
This recipe has sentimental meaning for me—it is an ode to my childhood nanny, Sol. Both of my parents worked full-time, so for the first eight years of my life, my sisters and I were like Sol's adopted children. Sol came to Israel from Morocco in the mid-1950s, and years later, thankfully, she found her way to the Ronnen household. Her cooking was so different from the food we knew. Sol's was laced with chilies and spices, and her carrot salad was a mainstay on the table.
She made this dish with sliced carrots and a type of chili pepper that, sadly, isn't available outside Israel. So I restructured her killer recipe using whole rainbow carrots and guajillo chilies.
1½ pounds small rainbow carrots (about 24), tops trimmed
Marinade
8 dried red chilies, such as guajillo, stems removed
½ cup red wine vinegar
3 garlic cloves, coarsely chopped
1 teaspoon ground cumin
½ teaspoon kosher salt
½ teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
½ teaspoon red pepper flakes
½ cup extra-virgin olive oil
¼ cup micro greens, such as Hearts on Fire (see Note)
¼ cup Rosemary-Fried Almonds (see recipe) or toasted Marcona almonds, smashed with a mallet or heavy pan
Flaked sea salt, such as Maldon
To prepare the carrots: Bring a large pot of lightly salted water to a boil over high heat. Prepare an ice bath by filling a large bowl halfway with water and adding a tray of ice cubes.
Blanch the carrots in the boiling water until tender when pierced with a knife, about 3 minutes. Drain the carrots and plunge into the ice bath to shock them—i.e., stop the cooking and cool them quickly; this procedure also locks in the carrots' bright color.
Drain the carrots again. You want them to be relatively uniform in size, so if any of them are large, cut them lengthwise in half.
To prepare the marinade: Put a small dry skillet over low heat, add the chilies, and toast for 1 or 2 minutes; shake the pan so they don't scorch. Break up the chilies and put them in a food processor. Pulse the chilies to a coarse powder; you should have about ½ cup.
Put the chili powder in a mixing bowl, add the vinegar, garlic, cumin, kosher salt, black pepper, and red pepper flakes, and whisk until blended. While whisking, slowly pour in the oil in a stream until emulsified.
Put the carrots in a mixing bowl and pour in the chili mixture, tossing to coat. Marinate for 1 to 2 hours, tossing periodically.
To serve: Crisscross the carrots on a platter. Scatter the micro greens and almonds on top and season with flaked sea salt.
Hearts on Fire
Hearts on Fire is a variety of micro greens with garnet-colored veins and stems. They not only give stunning color to a dish but also add a vibrant tart, citrusy flavor, reminiscent of sorrel.
Watermelon Salad with Persian Cucumbers, Cherry Tomatoes, and Balsamic Reduction Serves 4
Watermelon, cucumbers, and tomatoes are all at their peak at around the same time in the summer, so it only makes sense to combine them in a salad. Each fruit and vegetable is purposefully cut large here—I want each piece to be its own perfect bite of summer, followed by another, so that moving from vegetable to vegetable on the plate is like eating a four-course tasting menu. The almond ricotta and the slight sweetness of the balsamic reduction are what tie the whole dish together.
¼ cup Kite Hill almond ricotta
4 Persian cucumbers (4 inches long), ends trimmed and skin peeled off in strips to create a striped effect
2 tablespoons white wine vinegar
½ small seedless yellow watermelon (about 1½ pounds)
½ small seedless red watermelon (about 1½ pounds)
¼ cup Balsamic Reduction (see recipe)
16 cherry tomatoes
¼ cup pistachios, toasted and smashed with a mallet or heavy pan
¼ cup micro basil
Flaked sea salt, such as Maldon
Freshly ground black pepper
Extra-virgin olive oil
Scoop the ricotta into a fine-mesh sieve and place it over a bowl. Let it drain for 20 minutes. Discard the water.
Put the cucumbers in a bowl, add the vinegar, and cover with cold water. Set aside for 10 to 15 minutes while you prepare the watermelon.
To prepare the watermelon: Trim off the rind and discard. Cut each watermelon half horizontally into four 1-inch-thick slabs. Lay the slabs on the cutting board and slice into 1-inch-wide strips. Square off the ends and lay the melon pieces horizontally on the board. Holding the knife blade at a 45-degree angle, cut a 1-inch-long piece from one end of the strip. Move the knife about 1 inch and make a cut straight down, so you have another piece with a flat end and an angled end. Repeat the process with all of the watermelon strips; you should have 16. Set aside.
Drain the cucumbers and cut them in the same way you did the watermelon, so you have 16 pieces.
To serve: Dip a pastry brush in the balsamic reduction and paint a long stripe along the base of a platter or on each of four individual plates. Arrange the red and yellow watermelon and cucumbers decoratively on top, standing the pieces upright on their flat ends. Nestle the tomatoes in between. Top the salad with the pistachios, ricotta, and basil. Season with flaked sea salt and pepper, drizzle with oil, and serve immediately.
Peach Salad with Balsamic-Glazed Cipollini Onions, Toasted Hazelnuts, and Mint Vinaigrette Serves 4
Stone fruit, especially peaches, are one of my favorite gifts of summer. Here, the sweetness of juicy peaches plays off the savory roasted onions and the sharp watercress. Toasted hazelnuts add a necessary crunch and a bit of fat to round out this light salad.
½ pound cipollini onions (see Note) or 8 shallots
2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
1 cup balsamic vinegar
Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper
2 bunches watercress, stems trimmed (about 8 cups lightly packed)
4 ripe yellow peaches, halved, pitted, and cut into 8 slices each
About ¼ cup Mint Vinaigrette (recipe follows)
¼ cup hazelnuts, toasted and crushed (see Note)
Flaked sea salt, such as Maldon
To prepare the onions: Bring a large pot of lightly salted water to a boil over high heat. Prepare an ice bath by filling a large bowl halfway with water and adding a tray of ice cubes.
Blanch the onions in the boiling water for about 1 minute. Drain the onions and plunge into the ice bath to shock them—i.e., stop the cooking process and cool them quickly. Drain the cooled onions in a colander and peel them.
Put the onions in a mixing bowl and drizzle with the oil. Pour in the vinegar, season with kosher salt and pepper, and turn the onions over so they are well coated. Set the onions aside for 10 minutes to soak up the vinegar.
Preheat the oven to 400°F.
Transfer the onions, along with the vinegar, to a small baking pan. Roast for 45 minutes, or until the onions are tender and deep purple. Set aside to cool. Cut the cooled onions into quarters.
To serve: Put the watercress in a large salad bowl. Add the peach segments and roasted onions and spoon on enough vinaigrette to coat lightly. Divide among four chilled small salad bowls, distributing the peaches and onions evenly. Top with hazelnuts and sprinkle with flaked sea salt.
Mint Vinaigrette
Makes about 1 cup
For this light summer vinaigrette, I prefer white balsamic vinegar for its golden color and clean aftertaste. It complements summer fruits and delicate greens, such as butter lettuce.
1½ cups fresh mint leaves, coarsely chopped
1 tablespoon fresh flat-leaf parsley leaves
¼ cup white balsamic vinegar
2 garlic cloves, coarsely chopped
1 small shallot, coarsely chopped
1 teaspoon light brown sugar
½ teaspoon kosher salt
½ teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
¾ cup grapeseed oil
Combine the mint, parsley, vinegar, garlic, shallot, sugar, salt, and pepper in the bowl of a food processor and process for about 1 minute, until smooth and green. With the motor running, pour in the oil in a steady stream, making sure it directly hits the blade (this is the best way to distribute the oil and emulsify it evenly and quickly). Pour the vinaigrette into a container or jar, cover, and shake it well just before using. Leftover vinaigrette can be kept covered in the refrigerator for up to 5 days.
Cipollini Onions
Pronounced "chip-oh-LEE-nee," cipollini are sweet flattened flying saucer–shaped onions originally from Italy. Blanching the onions makes it much easier to peel these little guys. Cipollini are becoming much more widely available; Melissa's is one of my favorite brands. If they are not available, you can substitute shallots.
Toasting Hazelnuts
Spread the hazelnuts on a baking sheet and roast in a 350°F oven for 10 to 12 minutes, until fragrant and golden brown. If there are skins on the hazelnuts, wrap the warm nuts snugly in a kitchen towel and rub them together to loosen the skins. Then put in a colander and shake to sift off the skins.
To crush the nuts, when they have cooled, put them in a resealable plastic bag and smash them with a mallet or heavy pan.
Melon Salad with Watercress and Oroblanco Vinaigrette Serves 4
When it comes to grapefruit, the Oroblanco is the best. Developed by scientists at the University of California, this hybrid is a cross between a white grapefruit and an acidless pomelo. It has a distinctively citrusy, floral aroma and is less abrasive on the palate than regular grapefruit. Ripe summer melon adds subtle sweetness to the salad, while peppery watercress and fresh mint are the perfect partners for the mild tartness of the Oroblanco. This salad is a lovely start to any summer meal.
1 ripe canary or honeydew melon (about 2 pounds; see Note)
2 Oroblanco or other seedless white grapefruits
½ cup fresh mint leaves, cut into chiffonade
½ cup finely diced Kite Hill truffle, dill, and chive soft fresh almond milk cheese (optional)
½ cup watercress, stems trimmed
¼ cup Oroblanco Vinaigrette (recipe follows)
Flaked sea salt, such as Maldon
Freshly ground black pepper
To prepare the melon: Slice a small disk off the bottom of the melon so it can stand upright on a cutting board. Cut the melon down the middle to halve it and scoop out the seeds and membranes with a tablespoon. Halve the melon pieces again, so you have four ½-inch-thick slabs. Lay the slabs on the cutting board and, using a 1-inch round cutter, punch out 5 circles from each slab. Set aside. Discard the rind.
To suprême (segment) the grapefruits: First slice off the top and bottom of each one and stand upright on a cutting board. Use a paring knife to cut off the skin and bitter white pith of the fruit in strips from top to bottom, following the natural round shape and turning the grapefruit as you go. Trim off any white pith that remains. Hold each grapefruit over a bowl to catch the juices and carefully cut along the membranes on both sides of each segment to free it, letting the pieces drop into the bowl. Squeeze the juice from the grapefruit membranes into the bowl; you'll need the juice for the vinaigrette.
To serve: Arrange 5 melon rounds on each plate. Strew the mint ribbons over them. Scatter the grapefruit segments, cheese, if using, and watercress on top. Drizzle with the vinaigrette and season with flaked sea salt and pepper.
Canary Melon
The bright-yellow canary melon gets its name from the color of the tiny bird. The flesh is actually light green, with a sweet flavor that is slightly tangier than that of honeydew. If canary melon is not available, substitute honeydew.
Oroblanco Vinaigrette
Makes about 1 cup
To keep the vinaigrette light, I use a combination of olive oil and neutral-flavored grapeseed oil. Olive oil alone would overwhelm the delicate flavor of the grapefruit juice.
½ shallot, minced
2 garlic cloves, minced
4 fresh basil leaves, finely chopped
Pinch of red pepper flakes
¼ cup fresh Oroblanco grapefruit juice (reserved from salad)
¼ cup white balsamic vinegar
¼ cup extra-virgin olive oil
¼ cup grapeseed oil
Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper
Combine the shallot, garlic, basil, and red pepper flakes in a small mixing bowl or a Mason jar. Add the juice, vinegar, and oils, season with salt and black pepper, and whisk or shake vigorously to blend. Leftover vinaigrette can be kept covered in the refrigerator for up to 1 week.
Shaved Brussels Sprouts with Za'atar, Lemon, and Pine Nuts Serves 4
With only a handful of ingredients, this unusual salad couldn't be easier. People often cook Brussels sprouts until they are a mushy, bitter mess. When shaved raw, these badass cabbage buds are an entirely different beast. Delicate and hearty at the same time, this is one of those make-ahead salads where the flavors get even better if it is allowed to stand.
1 pound Brussels sprouts (about 30), tough outer leaves discarded and stem ends trimmed
4 baby rainbow carrots
Finely grated zest and juice of 2 lemons
1 tablespoon za'atar (see Note)
3 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper
¼ cup pine nuts, toasted
Prepare an ice bath by filling a large bowl halfway with water and adding a tray of ice cubes.
Using a mandoline or a very sharp knife, slice the Brussels sprouts and carrots as thin as possible. Put them in the ice bath for 5 minutes to crisp them up.
Drain the sprouts and carrots and dry well in a salad spinner, or drain in a colander and pat dry. Transfer to a mixing bowl. Add the lemon zest and juice, za'atar, and oil; season with salt and pepper, and toss with your hands to coat. Sprinkle in the pine nuts and toss again to combine.
If you have time, allow the salad to stand for 15 minutes. Serve the salad on a platter or divide among four individual plates.
Kale Salad with Currants, Pine Nuts, and Lemon-Thyme Vinaigrette Serves 4
Raw kale can be tough, so it has to be treated right. Yet all of the talk about "massaging" kale to make the leaves tender and palatable is nonsense. The key to achieving a melt-in-your-mouth texture is to cut the robust green leaves into a fine chiffonade, resembling strands of confetti. Once the kale is shredded, you don't have to chew it endlessly to break down the tough leaves. But be sure to dress the salad with the vinaigrette about 10 minutes before serving, so it has a chance to soak into the kale and soften it a bit.
2 bunches (about 1½ pounds) black kale (aka Tuscan or lacinato kale or cavolo nero; see Note)
½ cup dried currants
½ cup pine nuts, toasted
¼ cup Lemon-Thyme Vinaigrette (recipe follows)
Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper
One at a time, lay each kale leaf upside down on a cutting board and use a paring knife to cut down both sides of the center rib to remove it. Stack a few leaves at a time, roll them into a tight cigar shape, and cut crosswise into thin ribbons (no more than ⅛ inch). You should have about 6 cups shredded kale.
Put the shredded kale in a colander or salad spinner and rinse well with cold water. Drain and dry well.
“A new kind of flavor-first vegan cooking. . . . Stunning.”
Food Wine
“Redefines vegan cooking.”
—Atlanta Journal-Constitution
“If you can't get a reservation at LA's premier vegan fine dining hot spot Crossroads Kitchen, you can at least learn to cook its incredible dishes at home thanks to this cookbook from chef Tal Ronnen. This is pretty much the best vegan food in LA, meaning it's pretty much the best vegan food anywhere, from warm kale and artichoke dip to acorn squash ravioli with black garlic butter sauce.”
—Vice, The Best Cookbook Gifts for Vegans
“Flavorful Mediterranean-inspired recipes that take vegetables to creative new heights.”
—Houston Chronicle
“Sophisticated vegan recipes . . . that even carnivores will love.”
—Eater LA
“Teach[es] even non-chefs how to make vegan culinary magic in their own kitchen.”
—Well + Good
“If you’re eating from the new Crossroads cookbook by acclaimed chef Tal Ronnen, you’re eating some of the best, most inventive, freshest and satisfying vegan food on the planet.”
—Food Republic
“Tal Ronnen’s food philosophy isn’t unusual for a chef of his caliber. It also isn’t complicated. Simply put: taste above all. And then you realize he’s vegan, an approach to eating that too often has been defined by foods so virtuous they taste worse than the packaging they come in. Except that’s not Ronnen’s game. For him, it doesn’t matter if the food is raw, organic, vegetarian, vegan, local, gluten-free, animal-free, free range or free spirit. If it doesn’t taste great, he isn’t interested. . . . His main courses center around vegetables that aren’t disguised as burgers or steaks or other meaty dishes. Rather, they deliver savory, meaty flavors on their own power, things like roasted shiitake mushrooms that pack in crispy bacon-esque flavor in a salad or pureeing yellow tomatoes into a creamy bearnaise sauce.”
—Associated Press
“This beautifully photographed collection of 100 Mediterranean-inspired recipes captures the spirit of [Ronnen's] restaurant, and shows how sophisticated vegan cuisine can be in the hands of someone who is trained in classical French cooking. But these aren't overly complicated chef recipes with long lists of unfamiliar ingredients. And these aren't dishes centered on faux meats or tofu. Instead, these are dishes that put vegetables front and center, showing how glorious vegetables can be."
—Portland Oregonian
“Carnivores and vegans and everyone in between will find Crossroads to be an irreplaceable resource for healthful eating. . . . We’ve never seen vegan dishes as universally flavorful.”
—Natural Solutions
“This beautifully illustrated book, dense with recipes that combine flavors in unexpected ways, is destined to be one of the most splattered in my carnivorous kitchen.”
—Norfolk Virginian-Pilot
“Tal Ronnen proves that cooking lower on the food chain can be more exciting than grilling a T-bone. Skeptical? Try his linguine with balsamic-roasted mushrooms and tomato-basil butter.”
—Modern Farmer
“Vegan food, reinvented.”
—Western Living
“At Crossroads restaurant in Los Angeles, chefs Ronnen (The Conscious Cook), Scot Jones, and Serafina Magnussen craft refined Mediterranean cuisine from plant-based ingredients. Their new cookbook bursts with artful photographs of rich vegan dishes (e.g., oven-roasted romanesco with onion agrodolce and grappa-soaked raisins, acorn squash ravioli with kale and black garlic butter sauce, oat florentine cookies with mocha sipping chocolate) and surpasses the elegance of titles such as Joy Pierson and Angel Ramos’s The Candle 79 Cookbook. Knowledgable vegan cooks will recognize techniques such as turning soaked cashews into “cream,” but they’ll also learn new skills, such as how to mimic Parmesan cheese with thinly shaved walnuts and nutritional yeast. Expect to see plenty of healthy pantry staples (e.g., agave nectar, agar-agar, arrowroot powder, almond milk) within these recipes. VERDICT Vegan cooking taken to a new level of refinement. Epicures and professionals should take note.”
—Library Journal, starred review
“In his second vegan cookbook (after The Conscious Cook), Crossroads founder and chef Ronnen tackles such issues as sustainabilty, health, and taste. With so many ways to approach plant-based food, the theme of Mediterranean flavor is employed to tie together all of the recipes packed into these pages. This book wonderfully includes all types of recipes, from quick snacks to full meals. The varieties of preparations and flavors include pistachio-kalamata tapenade in the spreads section, charred okra flatbread with sweet corn puree and cherry tomatoes, a small-plate dish consisting of fig caponata with polenta fries, and oat Florentine cookies with mocha chocolate. There is also a small section on pantry staples, such as almond-based Greek yogurt and demi-glace, that go well with nearly any vegetable.”
—Publishers Weekly, starred review
“Though at least one vegan cookbook arrives at my door every week, I’ve never been intrigued enough to review any of them. Then Crossroads arrived, and my vegan-avoidance vanished. Chef and author Tal Ronnen is a classically trained pro who cooks Mediterranean food that’s all plant-based and all wonderful—robust, textured and flavorful enough to satisfy the cravings of carnivores and omnivores. His cooking is not about finding substitutes for meat, but about creating exciting vegetable-centric dishes that will never elicit an exasperated “Where’s the beef?” Ronnen’s recipes are not quick fixes, but they are truly worth the extra time and thought. Some are right for casual weeknights, some for weekend dinner parties. No-hassle Pickled Vegetables are great anytime, while Leek Pâté with Lentil Skillet Bread is a grand starter for a grand dinner. I could eat fabulous Fig Caponata with Polenta Fries every day, not to mention meaty Fried Oyster Mushrooms and herb ricotta (made from almonds) stuffed Cappellacci with vibrant Spinach Cream Sauce. Finish up with a divinely Decadent Dark Chocolate Cake.”
—BookPage
“Tal Ronnen's food is terrific. Delicious, nourishing, and plant-based, it can change your whole approach to eating healthy.”
—President Bill Clinton
“Tal Ronnen is a magician—every time I eat his food, I find myself wanting more and more, and I never miss the butter or bacon fat.”
—Michael Voltaggio, chef and owner, ink.
“Tal Ronnen understands the value of great-tasting, nutritious plant-based dishes in today’s world.”
—Sir Paul McCartney
“Tal Ronnen is a plant-based food whisperer, and now with this book, he and Scot Jones allow us to understand the message. In a world where it’s becoming more and more unrealistic to raise animals for food, it’s time to listen to what the plants are telling us and cook some of these awesome creations.”
—Roy Choi, chef and author of L.A. Son
“Chefs Tal Ronnen and Scot Jones are artists of the highest order. The details that separate us. Whether a dish is vegan or not, disappears in the hands of a true artist. It's just great.”
—Jay-Z
- Oct 6, 2015
- Page Count
- 304 pages
- Publisher
- Artisan
- ISBN-13
- 9781579656782
