Don't Drop the Mic
Don't Drop the Mic

The Power of Your Words Can Change the World

by T. D. Jakes

Trade Paperback
Trade Paperback
ebook Spanish ebook Hardcover Large Print See All

On Sale

Aug 17, 2021

Page Count

464 Pages

Publisher

ISBN-13

9781546002178

Genre

Mind, Body, Spirit / Religion / Christian Living / Inspirational

Description

Communicate boldly and effectively like never before with the help and guidance of a #1 New York Times bestselling author and trusted Bishop.

#1 New York Times bestselling author Bishop Jakes has been speaking in front of audiences large and small for decades, and over the years, he has learned a thing or two about communicating with audiences.
 
Now, for the first time ever, Bishop Jakes shares his wisdom and skills he’s learned to help readers communicate better themselves. Whether you are preparing to speak on stage before thousands or present at the next budget meeting, preach a sermon or deliver a diagnosis, this book is full of practical advice and solutions to help you get your message across.
 
Readers will learn:
  • The process Bishop Jakes uses to create his sermons, which connect with hundreds of thousands each week
  • How to tailor you message for your intended audience
  • The importance of body language
  • How to be ready to make every opportunity count
  • When and how to use silence to speak for you
  • Why how you present yourself matters 
Drawing lessons from Scripture and his own life, Jakes gives career advice for those who have or want to grow into a speaking career, but he also provides clear direction and insight for everyone who gives presentations, writes emails, or talks to other people in their job or home life.
 
In this book, Bishop Jakes gives you tools and skills so that you can communicate better.

What's Inside

