Don't Drop the Mic

The process Bishop Jakes uses to create his sermons, which connect with hundreds of thousands each week

How to tailor you message for your intended audience

The importance of body language

How to be ready to make every opportunity count

When and how to use silence to speak for you

Why how you present yourself matters

#1 New York Times bestselling author Bishop Jakes has been speaking in front of audiences large and small for decades, and over the years, he has learned a thing or two about communicating with audiences.Now, Bishop Jakes shares his wisdom and skills he’s learned to help readers communicate better themselves.Whether you are preparing to speak on stage before thousands or present at the next budget meeting, preach a sermon or deliver a diagnosis, this book is full of practical advice and solutions to help you get your message across.Readers will learn:Drawing lessons from Scripture and his own life, Jakes gives career advice for those who have or want to grow into a speaking career, but he also provides clear direction and insight for everyone who gives presentations, writes emails, or talks to other people in their job or home life.In this book, Bishop Jakes gives you tools and skills so that you can communicate better.