Don't Drop the Mic Study Guide
Don't Drop the Mic Study Guide

The Power of Your Words Can Change the World

by

Trade Paperback / ISBN-13: 9781546029465

USD: $13.99  /  CAD: $18.99

ON SALE: April 20th 2021

Genre: Mind, Body, Spirit / Religion / Christian Life / Inspirational

PAGE COUNT: 128

In this companion study guide to Don’t Drop the Mic, #1 New York Times bestselling author T.D. Jakes helps readers communicate boldly and effectively like never before.

In his book Don’t Drop the Mic, Bishop T.D. Jakes speaks to readers about communication and how the ways we speak and interact with others can lift ourselves and others up.

Now, in this companions study guide, Bishop Jakes will lead readers through the mechanics of understanding your audience, crafting their message, and choosing the right words at the right times

Through inspirational Scripture, practical applications, and thoughtful exercises, the Don’t Drop the Mic Study Guide will help readers dig deeper and make meaningful change in how others understand their message and meaning.

T. D. Jakes

T. D. Jakes-one of the most inspirational, influential, and treasured spiritual leaders of our time-is the #1 New York Times bestselling author of more than forty books. He is the CEO of the towering TDJ Enterprises, spanning film, television, radio, publishing, podcasts, and an award-winning music label. He is a Grammy Award-winning music producer and his blockbuster films have achieved international success at the box office. His inspirational conferences (MegaFest, Woman Thou Art Loosed) continue to have a profound global impact. Bishop Jakes’ is a master communicator whose trusted voice is heard in more than 80 million homes daily and across a vast worldwide audience via social media. He resides in Dallas, Texas.

