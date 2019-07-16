Crushing LeatherLuxe® Journal





FEATURES:

Acid free paper and ink

Lay-flat binding

Premium, thick, non-bleed paper

Printed and foiled LeatherLuxe® cover

Presentation page for personalization

Ribbon marker

Rounded corners









In his insightful book, #1bestselling author T.D. Jakes wrestles with the age-old questions: Why do the righteous suffer? Where is God in all the injustice? This journal has room for all those questions and more.will inspire you to have hope, even in your most difficult moments. If you trust in God and lean on Him during setbacks, He will lead you through.Ellie Claire’s LeatherLuxe® material plus four-color interior design make this a stunning journal. The rich feel of leather is finished with round corners to make this an extraordinary gift for any time of year.