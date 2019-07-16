Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Crushing LeatherLuxe® Journal
Journal about what is crushing you and get insight from bestselling inspirational author T. D. Jakes’ book Crushing.Read More
In his insightful book, #1 New York Times bestselling author T.D. Jakes wrestles with the age-old questions: Why do the righteous suffer? Where is God in all the injustice? This journal has room for all those questions and more.
Crushing Journal will inspire you to have hope, even in your most difficult moments. If you trust in God and lean on Him during setbacks, He will lead you through.
Ellie Claire’s LeatherLuxe® material plus four-color interior design make this a stunning journal. The rich feel of leather is finished with round corners to make this an extraordinary gift for any time of year.
Crushing Journal will inspire you to have hope, even in your most difficult moments. If you trust in God and lean on Him during setbacks, He will lead you through.
Ellie Claire’s LeatherLuxe® material plus four-color interior design make this a stunning journal. The rich feel of leather is finished with round corners to make this an extraordinary gift for any time of year.
FEATURES:
- Acid free paper and ink
- Lay-flat binding
- Premium, thick, non-bleed paper
- Printed and foiled LeatherLuxe® cover
- Presentation page for personalization
- Ribbon marker
- Rounded corners
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use