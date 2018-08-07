Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Reader Reviews
Discover More Great Reads!
Soar!
You don't have to be an entrepreneur to think like one and take flight with your dreams. Too often we remain in jobs that stifle…
Instinct
An instant #1 New York Times bestseller for six weeks, Bishop T.D. Jakes's smash-hit INSTINCT shows readers how to tap into their God-given intuition to…
Destiny
Remember feeling a pull, sensing a divine guide that was leading you to the right place or person? DESTINY, that inner compass, directs you to…
Next Level Thinking
Set aside the frustrations of your past and step into a new level of victory and favor with this spiritually powerful guide from #1 bestselling…
Healing the Soul of a Woman
Internationally renowned Bible teacher Joyce Meyer draws on her own history of abuse to show women how Christ's redeeming love heals emotional wounds and brings…
Quebrantamiento
Cuando Dios convierte la presión en poder