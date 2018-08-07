Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

Quebrantamiento

Cuando Dios convierte la presión en poder

by

¡Manténgase en el proceso de crecimiento divino y aproveche las experiencias aplastantes de la vida que convierten la presión en poder!

En este perspicaz libro, el autor número uno del New York Times, T. D. Jakes, lucha con preguntas tan antiguas como: ¿Tenemos que sufrir tantas pérdidas en esta vida para madurar en nuestra fe? ¿Por qué un buen padre permitiría que sus hijos sufrieran tanto dolor, injusticia y angustia?

En su mayor entrega personal, el obispo Jakes enfatiza la importancia de hacer estas preguntas difíciles, y cuenta historias devastadoras de su propia jornada: la dolorosa experiencia de saber que su hija adolescente estaba embarazada, la agonía de ver a su madre sucumbir a la enfermedad de Alzheimer, y la conmoción e impotencia que sintió cuando su hijo tuvo un ataque al corazón.

Pero pronto aprendió que Dios estaba usando esas experiencias desafiantes para prepararlo para las bendiciones inesperadas. Como Maestro Viticultor, Dios sabe que lo que usted cultiva simplemente forma parte de un proceso continuo y mayor para que cumpla el destino que Él le tiene reservado. El obispo Jakes quiere animarle a que, si usted es fiel a través del sufrimiento, será sorprendido por el gozo de Dios, consolado por su paz y lleno de su propósito.

Quebrantamiento le inspirará a tener esperanza, incluso en los momentos más difíciles. Si confía en Dios y se apoya en Él durante los contratiempos, Él le guiará.
Genre: Mind, Body, Spirit / Religion / Christian Life / Inspirational

On Sale: April 16th 2019

Price: $12.99 / $16.99 (CAD)

Page Count: 272

ISBN-13: 9781546035954

