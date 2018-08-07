Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

Order Now

Barnes & Noble
Amazon
ChristianBook.com
Books-A-Million
Walmart
IndieBound.org

What's Inside

Read More Read Less

Reader Reviews

Crushing Study Guide

Crushing Study Guide

God Turns Pressure into Power

by

Learn how to have hope even in your most difficult moments with this companion study guide to Crushing by bestselling inspirational author T.D. Jakes.

In his book Crushing, #1 New York Times bestselling author T.D. Jakes wrestles with the age-old questions: Why do the righteous suffer? Where is God in all the injustice?

Now, in this companion study guide, Bishop Jakes offers a practical tool to encourage you that God uses difficult, crushing experiences to prepare you for unexpected blessings. If you are faithful through suffering, you will be surprised by God’s joy, comforted by His peace, and fulfilled with His purpose.

Through inspirational Scripture, practical applications, and thoughtful exercises, Crushing Study Guide will spark you to have hope, even in your most difficult moments. If you trust in God and lean on Him during setbacks, He will lead you through.
Read More

Genre: Mind, Body, Spirit / Religion / Biblical Studies / Bible Study Guides

On Sale: April 16th 2019

Price: $13.99 / $18.49 (CAD)

Page Count: 128

ISBN-13: 9781546010555

Faith Words LogoArtboard 2
Read Excerpt

Request Desk/Exam Copy