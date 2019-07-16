Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

Crushing Journal

Crushing Journal

by

Journal through the pressure to find the power God offered, by bestselling inspirational author T. D. Jakes.

In this insightful book, #1 New York Times bestselling author T. D. Jakes wrestles with the age-old questions: Why do the righteous suffer? Where is God in all the injustice?

In his most personal offering yet, Bishop Jakes tells crushing stories from his own journey–the painful experience of learning his young teenage daughter was pregnant, the agony of watching his mother succumb to Alzheimer’s, and the shock and helplessness he felt when his son had a heart attack.

Bishop Jakes wants to encourage you that God uses difficult, crushing experiences to prepare you for unexpected blessings. If you are faithful through suffering, you will be surprised by God’s joy, comforted by His peace, and fulfilled with His purpose.

Crushing Journal will inspire you to have hope, even in your most difficult moments. If you trust in God and lean on Him during setbacks, He will lead you through.
Genre: Mind, Body, Spirit / Self-help / Journaling

On Sale: March 17th 2020

Price: $16.99 / $22.99 (CAD)

Page Count: 160

ISBN-13: 9781546033684

Diary
