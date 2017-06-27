Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
To Listen to a Child
Understanding the Normal Problems of Growing Up
Fears, feeding, and sleep problems, croup and tantrums, stomachaches, asthma: these are some of the problems that every parent worries about at one time or another. According to Dr. Brazelton, most of these are a normal part of growing up. Only if parents add their own anxieties to the child’s natural drive toward master will these “normal problems” become laden with guilt and tension and deepen into chronic issues. If parents can learn to listen, to hear the stress that may lie behind psychosomatic complaints, they can not only remove some of the excess pressures, but also help their children toward self-understanding.
Trade Paperback
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use