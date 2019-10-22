Birdie's Big-Girl Hair



Sujean Rim’s beautiful watercolor and fabric collages will have fashionistas of every age giggling as she showcases Birdie with iconic hairstyles from decades past. Another delightful adventure in the Birdie series that offers a playful balance of fashion, fun, and heart!

It’s time for Birdie’s very first haircut, and the miniature fashionista yearns for more than just a simple trim. Should she choose an updo, a perm, or a ballerina bun? She looks through pictures, books, lots of magazines – even Mommy’s yearbook – to find the best new look, and she and Mommy head to the salon. Her haircut looks fantastic, but begins to sag later on at the playground… because Birdie doesn’t just love fashion – she likes to run and jump and play! In the end, Mommy reminds her that the most perfect Birdie look is the one that lets her be herself.